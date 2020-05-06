× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

RACINE — The Racine City Council approved the city's submission of an amicus brief in support of Gov. Tony Evers' Safer at Home order, which went before the state Supreme Court starting on Tuesday.

As of Wednesday afternoon it was not known when the Supreme Court would release a decision in the case.

Alderman Jeffrey Peterson of the 6th District asked what the purpose was of having the council approve a brief that was filed last week. Mayor Cory Mason said that because the deadline to file the brief was last week and COVID-19 limited the ability of the council to meet, the city declared an emergency declaration in support of the brief and filed it in time for the deadline.

"It may be that some of these emergency orders are things that have already happened by the time we meet," Mason said.

City Attorney Scott Letteney said all emergency actions have to be brought before the council to either be approved, revised or denied.

The declaration

Under state law, Evers’ administration and Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm believe they have the authority to enforce restrictions — such as closing schools and churches — in the interest of public health in the face of an epidemic.

The Republican lawsuit argues that Palm and Evers overstepped their bounds, claiming that the administration shouldn’t be able to enforce an order that lasts more than 60 days without the Legislature’s approval.

Evers’ attorneys have countered, saying that the ongoing public health emergency affords the administration the ability to keep restrictions in place.

The mayor’s emergency declaration in support of the amicus brief states that “protecting the health and safety of City of Racine residents and employees is of paramount importance.”

It also states, “Wisconsin local health officials and Wisconsin municipalities desire to provide information to the Supreme Court of the State of Wisconsin regarding the local and regional effects of COVID-19, and the need for a unified, state-wide approach to the response thereof.”

“It is appropriate that the City of Racine join with such Wisconsin local health officials and Wisconsin municipalities in order that Racine’s interest in the matters before the Supreme Court of the State of Wisconsin be known.”

Alderman Henry Perez of the 12th District said he wished the council had been sent the brief itself, not just the emergency declaration, in order to know what the city had argued in the case.

The council approved the brief, 13-2. Aldermen Jeff Coe, Mollie Jones, John Tate II, Edwin Santiago, Jennifer Levy, Jeffrey Peterson, Maurice Horton, Marcus West, Trevor Jung, Mary Land, Natalia Taft, Jason Meekma and Melissa Lemke voted in favor. Aldermen Carrie Glenn and Henry Perez abstained.

