Racine City Council approves contract extension and raise for Palenick

RACINE — The Racine City Council has not only approved extending City Administrator Jim Palenick’s contract for another four months, they approved a recommendation by out-going Alderman Sandy Weidner to grant him a raise.

“Being one of two aldermen who voted against Mr. Palenick, I have come to regret that vote,” said Weidner.

Weidner, who on Monday attended her last City Council meeting from her desk in the Council Chambers, asked to co-sponsor the extension of Palenick’s contract. She was joined by Alderman Henry Perez of the 12th District who had also been skeptical of Palenick when he was hired in 2013.

“When we first hired Mr. Palenick, I wasn’t too sure that that was a good idea on our part,” Perez said. “But since his performance has really outdone itself in our community with the expectations that I had, I would like to be a co-sponsor, if possible.

Several other aldermen joined in commending Palenick for his job performance over the past four years and his willingness to stay on the job to provide continuity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City Council voted unanimously to approve extending Palenick’s contract and granting him a raise.