Racine City Council approves contract extension and raise for Palenick

RACINE — The Racine City Council has not only approved extending City Administrator Jim Palenick’s contract for another four months, they approved a recommendation by out-going Alderman Sandy Weidner to grant him a raise.
“Being one of two aldermen who voted against Mr. Palenick, I have come to regret that vote,” said Weidner.
Weidner, who on Monday attended her last City Council meeting from her desk in the Council Chambers, asked to co-sponsor the extension of Palenick’s contract. She was joined by Alderman Henry Perez of the 12th District who had also been skeptical of Palenick when he was hired in 2013.
“When we first hired Mr. Palenick, I wasn’t too sure that that was a good idea on our part,” Perez said. “But since his performance has really outdone itself in our community with the expectations that I had, I would like to be a co-sponsor, if possible.
Several other aldermen joined in commending Palenick for his job performance over the past four years and his willingness to stay on the job to provide continuity during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The City Council voted unanimously to approve extending Palenick’s contract and granting him a raise.
“I was truly humbled by the fact that not only was the Common Council unanimous in its support for my extension, but they were incredibly gracious and kind in amending the action to include a salary increase as well,” Palenick stated in an email. “For both, I am truly appreciative.”
Dollars and cents
Palenick’s contract contained a provision for an annual review and that if his review was satisfactory, he was to receive a raise.
During discussions over Palenick receiving additional pay for his time as interim public works commissioner, Weidner pointed out that those reviews had not happened. Weidner had advocated that the oversight be rectified but no action was taken.
The City Council did grant Palenick a 10% pay increase for his time as interim DPW Commissioner for a total of $7,000.
For the contract extension, Weidner requested Palenick’s raise be in line with the average raises awarded to city staff during the three years Palenick has been with the city. That amount was initially estimated to be about 6%, but on Tuesday it was amended to 4.13%. Palenick is set to receive an additional $1,927.13 total during the four-month extension.
The pay raise was the only change to Palenick’s contract for the duration of the extension.
Palenick has previously confirmed that he is looking for a job outside the City of Racine, which he believes will be better suited to his skill set.
“For most of my career I have served as a ‘change-agent’ city manager within council-manager forms of local government,” Palenick has stated previously. “It is within such a structure that my skill set and experience is best suited, and wherein my true passion lies.”
