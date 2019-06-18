RACINE — The City of Racine is one of 10 cities chosen for an initiative headed by Bloomberg Philanthropies, the Gates Foundation and the Ballmer Group to tackle economic mobility.
According to a press release from Bloomberg, the 10 cities have already begun working with a team of advisors from Results for America and the Behavioral Insights Team, both partners in What Works Cities, a Bloomberg Philanthropies initiative that helps cities use data and evidence to develop programs for addressing social and economic issues.
Each city chose a specific initiative for improving economic mobility in the community and will work with national experts to develop said program and could receive up to $150,000 in grant funds. The cities will also meet to share information and insights along the way.
According to the mayor's office, the initiative is supported by a $12 million investment from Bloomberg Philanthropies, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and Ballmer Group that was announced last fall. With the support of What Works Cities and their partners, Racine will develop, pilot, and measure the early impacts of a program designed to help improve residents’ long-term economic mobility. Racine will also work closely with other cities participating in the initiative to share lessons and experiences to further advance the work and build a model for future collaboration among cities on the topic.
“Through this new partnership, these 10 cities will have the chance to test innovative ideas, collaborate with other cities facing similar challenges, and share what they have learned with communities nationwide,” Patricia E. Harris, CEO of Bloomberg Philanthropies stated in the press release.
For its project, the City of Racine has decided to expand the YWCA's 5.09 High School education program which helps adults obtain a high school equivalency diploma or HSED (high school equivalency diploma). While the city, county and other partners have gone to great lengths to expand training opportunities that fit local employers' needs, those opportunities are not available to people who have not graduated high school.
According to the 2017 American Community Survey from the U.S. Census Bureau, an estimated 9,500 people living in Racine do not have a high school diploma or equivalent credentials.
"As mayor, I want to break down barriers that prevent our residents from getting into the middle class," Mayor Cory Mason said in a statement. "I want to create as many pathways for our residents to achieve the American Dream and have a solid middle class life. I appreciate our local partners and the investment of organizations like Bloomberg, Gates, and Ballmer in Racine to help us tackle this barrier."
Building on what works
Vicki Selkowe, the manager of strategic initiatives and community partnerships with the mayor's office, said the plan is not to reinvent the wheel but build off what is already working.
The 5.09 program has a high success rate with its students, but it only has the capacity to work with about 15 students every eight weeks. So far the program has graduated about 100 students.
"It's really clear that the region has workforce needs. Local employers are going to need people who have education and who have skills," said Selkowe. "We don't want to leave them behind. We want to say to those adults, 'We believe in you. It's not too late for your education, and we want to help you get that so you can get on a path to getting into these jobs.'"
From their research, Selkowe said they found people drop out of high school for a variety of reasons, from domestic violence, poverty, mental health and having to care for a parent or child, to some youths just finding that high school didn't work for them.
"Life is messy; life gets in the way," she said. "(There's) a whole range of issues that might have prevented someone from getting a diploma in the first place. And they're finding it hard to go back and needing the supportive environment to go back and get it done."
In addition to its grant partners, the city is working with the county, Racine Unified School District and Gateway Technical College to expand the 5.09 program to make it more easily accessible to the people who need it.
Based on the Census data, the city is considering holding the expanded programs at RUSD's community school, Knapp Elementary, 2701 17th St., and upcoming community school Julian Thomas, 930 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, in part because of the need in those communities. Also, the schools provide evening programming for children.
"Part of our thinking is: How do we make this easy for people?" said Selkowe. "How do we make it fit into their lives? And some of that is going where they are and reducing those barriers — reducing the transportation, the child care and the other things that keep people from coming back to complete their diploma."
Another part is the realization that many parents are motivated to complete their high school education.
"People are motivated by their kids," said Selkowe. "By wanting to help their kids with their homework, wanting to set an example for their kids, and I think that's going to probably be a key piece of the folks we find and recruit into this scaled-up program."
City staff are going to be working through the details with their partners over the summer, and they hope to start offering classes in the fall.
Digging into data
In addition to helping plan the city's specific project, researchers from Results for America and the Behavioral Insights Team will help the city and its partners with Higher Expectations for Racine County dig into data sets and establish best practices for how data can be used to inform decision making and how it can best be shared with the public.
"Which is really exciting because the city, we don't have a lot of resources internally to do that on our own," said Selkowe. "And to have experts who are really good at knowing how could you be using data smartly and efficiently to get the goals that you want to accomplish, the outcomes you want to accomplish, is going to be really valuable."
So far experts from the Behavioral Insights Team have visited Racine twice to speak with project partners and to review and analyze some of that data, which is available online at The Opportunity Atlas.
The Opportunity Atlas collects Census data to show how children who grew up in all Census tracts are doing 30 years later, showing statistics for income, incarceration, marriage rates and more.
Higher Expectation Deputy Director Chelsea Powell said that in reviewing the data, there are some surprises that could give them insights into what improves economic mobility.
"There are census tracts where in spite of the families being or parents being low income when they were raising these kids, that they're doing well," said Powell. "It's really leaning into those spaces and understanding what's happening there that we can leverage."
In addition to learning from the experts, the experts are hoping to learn from Racine's. Racine is the smallest of the cities selected but the majority of Americans live in communities with less than 90,000 people. Insights into what works and what doesn't on that scale, could inform a lot of other communities.
"Because we're a smaller city, there's initiatives that they can help us with that can make a tremendous difference and be really measurable in ways that are much harder in larger cities," said Selkowe. "They've certainly stressed to us they're excited about this high school diploma initiative because there'll be a lot of lessons that larger cities and cities comparable to us can learn from what we do here and how we figure this out."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.