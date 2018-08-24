RACINE — Following recent discussion on an advisory marijuana referendum, one alderman is asking the City Council to weigh in on the debate over using citations versus criminal charges for marijuana possession.
At the Aug. 6 City Council meeting, during the discussion over whether the city would hold a referendum over cannabis legalization this fall, Third District Alderman John Tate said he wanted to send a communication to the Police Department and the District Attorney’s Office regarding the use of citations for cannabis possession.
At the Council meeting earlier this week, Tate submitted a communication requesting that the Council “order the Chief of Police to direct all first-offense possession of marijuana violations be issued civil ordinance citations” instead of criminal charges.
Racine created a local ordinance in 1990 making 25 grams or fewer of marijuana a forfeiture subject to a citation. But a Journal Times investigation last year found the Racine Police Department was twice as likely to request the pressing of state criminal charges than to issue a citation as per the local ordinance.
Racine Police Chief Art Howell said, "As of this time, the elected official(s) who have taken an advocacy position on what effectively amounts to decriminalization, have done so without the benefit of seeking input from local law enforcement practitioners."
"With respect to the powers of local elected officials, in communities where Police and Fire Commissions are in place, the scope of authority over police and fire departments is enumerated under section 62 of Wisconsin State Statues. In general, local ordinances are adoptive of state law. As such, local ordinances may be more restrictive than the corresponding state law, but not less restrictive."
He continued, "I look forward to the opportunity to engage in a broader discussion on the pros and cons of this proposal; however, policy positions aside, the concept of local elected officials usurping the broader power and authority of State law (and in effect, the Governor), is misguided."
Tate’s communication is set to go to the Public Safety and Licensing Committee, which meets at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in City Hall, Room 307.
The advisory referendum over the legalization of cannabis, which Tate sponsored, will be on the ballot in Racine this November.
The city Council doesn’t have the authority to order the chief to do anything!
Nor does the mayor.
Shield-maybe if you smoked some you’d relax.
One can only hope Mr. Tate is putting much more time and research into the upcoming water agreement than he is with his frequent hot-button, idealogical non-issue talking points which are giving him lots of JT attention lately.
John Tate the #2 should simply direct Cory Mason to change the local ordnance. The Police Chief answers to the Mayor and City Council, right? So looks like this whole deal is a big nothing burger......Tate needs to "educate" Mason on what the people of Racine desire. Does the Mayor's wife rule on drug charges? If not no big deal--- Nothing to it.
Shield. Do you even do anything for a living besides troll the journal times ? You need to get a life pal. You cry “ libtards” all the time but all you do is cry cry cry. You also sound like an idiot on every single comment you make. And this is coming from a republican. Get a hobby.
Colorado is a classic loser state ,ain"t it ?
They only went from red to black in the treasury, and their hiways and biways, are much like ,Germany"s :" Autobahn ", which are known as the best roads in the World !!!
Legalized pot would make Cheeseland a winner, like Colorado !!!!, however too much prohibitive ignorance will make that not happen.
will make that not happen
Keep voting the punk :Walker, and Fitzgerald and Vuckmir, Nass and Nygren,
and you shall see what a loser state is really like.
"Colorado highways are like Germany's Autobahn"----Really. Cripes. Why lie?
Marijuana will never be legal..Period... dreamers ...this state is not some loser state like California and other socialist loser states.. I phones are bad enough..with dope No one will work ..they will live with mommy and daddy...and want more free stuff and free dope, free wages...and all for votes for their free stuff...of course libtards want everyone lazy and doped up and even more brain dead..
31 states and counting. Sorry, Carrie A. Nations loses again. What's that like? I have made so much money on legal cannabis, I'm willing to buy you a Happy meal at the McDonald's you sit at most of your day.
Silencio...So happy for all you people in Racine. So, how long before you take it to binding referendum?
So much to say to me. I'm less than honored. Ask your Racine friends. I live in a modern state, with a real economies, not tax-free black market sales. Come down to dispensary, when we open. Charge you half price so you can afford dinner.
Here in my State we have a radio host from Wisconsin or as he calls it...The People's Republic of Wisconsin.
The chief is reading the state statute to you. It’s the law. Don’t like it, change it at the state level. Law Enforcement doesn’t write the laws, they don’t change the laws, they ENFORCE the laws.
Lol, so local control of govt means nothing to you? Maybe you should become a state statue.
I like Chief Howell very much. But he’s off base here. Stop wasting time and money on pot. And is there any better endorsement than Shield’s opposition?
"usay" Yes, there would be better endorsement because after all you will need to have the support not only in Racine (city) but more importantly in the State legislature. Maybe I missed it....Did Cory Mason endorse legal pot? How about Greta Neubauer? They are Dem Libs certainly you can count on them to actually change the law.
Art "Dog Killer" Howell chooses what laws to enforce and when. Let's have rule by the people, not a paranoid cop.
Tate is a radical..and needs to be reeled in,,,he is a race baiter....He wants To "ORDER" the police what laws to enforce??? Wow...what a fascist idea... everything this does is a attack on police, making excuses for illegal behavior...How about just obey the law!! You tate want selective race based enforcement..that is racist on it's face..quit making excuses and creating the idea that somehow people can't go without smoking dope, dealing dope..and what not..And the board just sat there and call police racist and to just look the other way... hmmm .. is this board intimidated by Tate..and this rhetoric about Dope..it is illegal..I hope they fill the jails with every dope smoking loser who brings down this community...they own the municipal judge...the Mayors wife...no one pays a ticket in that court when they show up...and then she dismisses all outstanding fines that turned into warrants... Tate just wants to walk down the street with a joint and say ..you can't touch me.. Order the chief..wow what a ego!!
It's funny to watch folks on the losing side of a battle. Keep up the good work 60 credit shield. Didn't read it but, lemme guess...blah blah the 'chief is the highest in all the lands!'
Howell is a bloviating throwback and a quota. Nothing more, or less. He, obviously, hasn't been outside the city or state, in a while. The guy is a relic. Bye Art. Kansas has near- beer. Head there, Carrie Nations.
..."Quota"??? Oh. You mean hired not for skill sets but to check of a box for affirmative action. Odd, your the first one I have ever seen post that. Silencio thank you for your candor.
Unfortunately, today we have a more balanced hiring process not run through the league of Martin or Urban league. It's the same as your ancestors claiming all the jobs through nepotism and politics. Crony hire or quota. Either, or....lol, you must love searching for my posts. Jealous?
You take your pills this morning, shield? You seem about three paragraphs short on this, lol
Your real enemy isn't Tate, it's punctuation.
