RACINE — After eight years as Racine’s commissioner of public works, Mark Yehlen is moving on to greener pastures — retirement.
Yehlen is retired Navy veteran who spent 20 years in the service. He was the assistant city engineer in Portsmouth, Va., when he was offered the public works commissioner position in Racine.
“It’s been a wonderful 8 years,” Yehlen said. “My wife and I have found a home.”
One reason the Yehlens chose to move to Racine is to be closer to their son’s family in the Twin Cities. Yehlen said he plans to stay in Racine for the foreseeable future.
As of Sunday, it was unclear when or how Yehlen’s successor would be selected.
Interesting as to what is not in the article. Mr. Yehlen is fairly high profile in the City administration. Usually an announcement of this type is accompanied by some bee-ess from the boss consisting of the usual accolades and wishing the person good luck. Nothing from the boss. Wonder if there is a back story on this?
