RACINE —  The city Water Utility's proposal to shift the cost of maintaining fire hydrants from the tax levy to customers' water bills cleared the City Council but it still has to go before the Public Service Commission.

Utility Director Keith Haas explained to the council at Tuesday's meeting that the PSC does not want to commit resources to an application that could then fail before the municipal government. 

Racine Alderman Sandy Weidner stated that she thought the proposal was a good idea, but she wanted the council to commit to using the $1.8 million the shift would open up in the levy to benefit taxpayers.

"I want to see some assurances that we’re going to transfer that to property tax relief," said Weidner.

For the 2019 budget, the city moved storm water fees from the property tax rolls and onto water utility bills. Weidner said she supported such shifts if it allows the city to reduce its tax rate, which was reduced by 52 cents in 2019, but in the end she said her expenses went up.

"I would like some kind of public commitment that we’re going to give our property owners $1.8 million in relief," said Weidner.

Haas said he anticipates the move will inherently provide some relief because in addition to property taxpayers, the fees will be divided among the approximately 700 properties owned by nonprofits, which are exempt from property taxes.

As for what to do about the $1.8 million, Alderman Q.A. Shakoor II said that was a more appropriate conversation for the 2020 budget process. Looking ahead, Shakoor pointed out that the federal deficit could lead to cuts in federal funds going to the state, which could in turn impact shared revenue with Racine. He called the proposal, and the opening of funds it could create, "a forward-thinking strategy."

Hitting those already hurting

Alderman Henry Perez said he was concerned with how the change would affect low-income residents, particularly seniors.

During the public comment segment of the meeting, Anna Kirchenberg, who stated she works with the St. Vincent de Paul Society, 926 LaSalle St., said that the additional expense would disproportionately hurt the low-income residents they serve.

"Now you are expecting people who cannot plan their budget week to week to include another $50 every few months," said Kirchenberg. It is unclear at this point how much the fees will be for individuals. "I would suggest you either come up with a plan to either put everything on the landlord’s bill or find some other way."

The proposal still needs to be cleared by the Wisconsin Public Service Commission. Haas said his department plans on including the new fees onto the January, 2020 water bills, if they are approved by the commission. 

The changes passed by a vote of 10-2, with Weidner and Perez voting in opposition. In support were aldermen Jeff Coe, Mollie Jones, John Tate II, Jen Levie, Maurice Horton, Shakoor, Trevor Jung, Mary Land, Jason Meekma and Melissa Lemke.

Other measure approved by the City Council on Tuesday included:

  • Reallocation of $40,000 from the Racine Police Department's salaries budget to fund an in-house therapist for officers and community members.
  • A resolution committing the city to a zero waste initiative.
  • Reallocation of $55,000 to cover the cost of cleanup after a storm on July 2 that caused extensive damage in the city's northeast neighborhoods.

Tags

Reporter

Christina Lieffring covers the City of Racine and the City of Burlington and is a not-bad photographer. In her spare time she tries to keep her plants and guinea pigs alive and happy.

