RACINE — The city Water Utility's proposal to shift the cost of maintaining fire hydrants from the tax levy to customers' water bills cleared the City Council but it still has to go before the Public Service Commission.
Utility Director Keith Haas explained to the council at Tuesday's meeting that the PSC does not want to commit resources to an application that could then fail before the municipal government.
Racine Alderman Sandy Weidner stated that she thought the proposal was a good idea, but she wanted the council to commit to using the $1.8 million the shift would open up in the levy to benefit taxpayers.
"I want to see some assurances that we’re going to transfer that to property tax relief," said Weidner.
For the 2019 budget, the city moved storm water fees from the property tax rolls and onto water utility bills. Weidner said she supported such shifts if it allows the city to reduce its tax rate, which was reduced by 52 cents in 2019, but in the end she said her expenses went up.
"I would like some kind of public commitment that we’re going to give our property owners $1.8 million in relief," said Weidner.
Haas said he anticipates the move will inherently provide some relief because in addition to property taxpayers, the fees will be divided among the approximately 700 properties owned by nonprofits, which are exempt from property taxes.
As for what to do about the $1.8 million, Alderman Q.A. Shakoor II said that was a more appropriate conversation for the 2020 budget process. Looking ahead, Shakoor pointed out that the federal deficit could lead to cuts in federal funds going to the state, which could in turn impact shared revenue with Racine. He called the proposal, and the opening of funds it could create, "a forward-thinking strategy."
Hitting those already hurting
Alderman Henry Perez said he was concerned with how the change would affect low-income residents, particularly seniors.
During the public comment segment of the meeting, Anna Kirchenberg, who stated she works with the St. Vincent de Paul Society, 926 LaSalle St., said that the additional expense would disproportionately hurt the low-income residents they serve.
"Now you are expecting people who cannot plan their budget week to week to include another $50 every few months," said Kirchenberg. It is unclear at this point how much the fees will be for individuals. "I would suggest you either come up with a plan to either put everything on the landlord’s bill or find some other way."
The proposal still needs to be cleared by the Wisconsin Public Service Commission. Haas said his department plans on including the new fees onto the January, 2020 water bills, if they are approved by the commission.
The changes passed by a vote of 10-2, with Weidner and Perez voting in opposition. In support were aldermen Jeff Coe, Mollie Jones, John Tate II, Jen Levie, Maurice Horton, Shakoor, Trevor Jung, Mary Land, Jason Meekma and Melissa Lemke.
Other measure approved by the City Council on Tuesday included:
Reallocation of $40,000 from the Racine Police Department's salaries budget to fund an in-house therapist for officers and community members.
A resolution committing the city to a zero waste initiative.
Reallocation of $55,000 to cover the cost of cleanup after a storm on July 2 that caused extensive damage in the city's northeast neighborhoods.
Looking back at Racine's former theaters
Take a look back at Racine's former movie palaces.
Uptown Theater marquee
Uptown Theater interior, file photo
Uptown Theater interior
Monument Square Sept. 13, 1950
Venetian exterior
Venetian interior
Venetian torn down
Park (Capitol) theatre
Park Theatre
Bijou Theater
Divino Gelato
Crown Theatre opening
Crown Theatre, circa 1935
Granada Theatre
Granada Theatre
Granada Theatre
Granada Theatre
Granada Theatre
Granada Theatre
Granada Theatre
Granada Theatre
Douglas Theatre, Jan. 30, 1926
Former Douglas Theatre
Former Rapids Plaza Cinema I and II
Rapids Plaza Cinema, Sept. 25, 1992
Rapids Plaza Cinema investigation
Former Marc Cinema I and II
RKO Mainstreet Theatre
RKO Mainstreet Theatre interior
Rialto
Rialto teardown
Rex Theatre, July 17 1937
Rex Theatre teardown
Westgate Cinema
Westgate demolition
Marcus Value Cinemas
Coming soon: Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.