RACINE — A request for the City of Racine to transfer a lot to St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church sparked a debate at the Finance and Personnel Committee meeting on Monday.
The lot at 1125 Center St. is next door to the church at 1120 Grand Ave. It became Racine County property through tax foreclosure and is currently an empty lot.
City Administrator Jim Palenick said that during the tax foreclosure process with the county, the understanding has been that the church would receive the property when the process is completed.
But some members of the city committee were concerned about giving a non-profit a lot that would then become tax exempt, particularly when the city is about to roll out its land banking program. The land bank will require developers and non-profits to apply for available lots and is being designed to prioritize affordable housing projects.
Alderman Natalia Taft of the 13th District recommended that the church wait and apply for the lot under the land-banking program as a compromise. Palenick said the land-banking procedure would not prioritize the church for the lot because it is tax exempt and because the lot would not be used for development.
Church officials have said they would use the lot to expand the church's existing site but did not give specific details. No representatives from the church attended Monday's meeting. The Journal Times reached out to church officials multiple times during the week but did not receive a response.
Playing favorites
Another issue raised by the committee was the ethics of giving a nonprofit entity a lot essentially for free. As the motion stands, the church would only have to reimburse the city for any property transfer fees, estimated to be around $30.
"When you're talking about nonprofit groups, when you play favorites with one, you're setting yourself up for ripple effects," said Alderman Jason Meekma of the 14th District.
Taft requested that when the motion goes before the full council, city staff provide the costs for the city to maintain the lot, such as mowing and snow plowing. The committee voted in favor of Taft's amendment.
Meekma was also concerned that the church owns more undeveloped lots in the neighborhood.
Last fall, the St. Paul Community and Economic Development Corp. announced it would develop St. Paul Commons, a multifamily housing project on the south side of Carroll Street, kitty-corner to the church and across the street from its largest development project to date, the St. Paul Gardens Apartments at 1120 Center St.
Alderman Q.A. Shakoor II of the 8th District pointed to the church's proposed projects in the church's defense, arguing that the lots set aside for those projects would be back on the tax rolls once they're completed, just like St. Paul Gardens.
"St. Paul has a track record of doing great things in Racine and Racine County," Shakoor said. "This would be a situation where we're not saying we’re going to do this for all churches and all non-profits, but we'll do this for them for what they have done."
Meekma said that while he understood that this particular situation was being grandfathered in, he pointed out that a lot of organizations do good work in the city and he didn't think it was the city's role to pick favorites."
"Given the situation, I will be supporting this motion," said Meekma. "But we need to be very clear that we need to be very careful about the way we treat non-profits moving forward."
The motion is scheduled to go before the full City Council at its next meeting at 7 pm. on Tuesday, May 7 at City Hall, 730 Washington Ave., Room 205.
