Program making landlords register properties passes as part of 2020 Racine budget

RACINE — The RENTS initiative was still included in the 2020 budget, which received city approval Tuesday despite objections voiced by landlords and a proposed amendment to remove it from the budget.

Monday’s meeting of the Committee of the Whole, a subcommittee that includes all City Council members, was to review and vote on proposed amendments to the proposed 2020 budget.

One of those amendments, put forward by 6th District Alderman Sandy Weidner, was to remove the RENTS initiative — which aims to help renters within the city — from the 2020 budget. Instead, Weidner proposed discussing and voting on the initiatives separate from the budget.

“This should be a standalone consideration,” said Weidner, who added she supported the ideas behind the initiative but was concerned with how it was being implemented. “Because we’ve done this before, where we changed some ordinance and had some buyer’s remorse.”

That amendment failed, 10-2, with Weidner and Alderman Carrie Glenn voting in support and Aldermen Jeff Coe, Mollie Jones, John Tate II, Jen Levie, Maurice Horton, Q.A. Shakoor II, Trevor Jung, Henry Perez, Natalia Taft and Melissa Lemke voting in opposition.

RENTS debated