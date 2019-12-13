Process to add Downtown study to 2035 plan launched

RACINE — While the city doesn’t have immediate plans for enacting the redesign recommendations in the Toole Design Group’s study of Monument Square and Downtown Racine, that doesn’t mean the study will be filed away and forgotten.

The City Plan Commission launched the process for incorporating the study into the city’s 2035 Comprehensive Plan, committing to, at some point, carrying out the study’s vision for Downtown and Monument Square.

Wednesday’s meeting, during which Jeff Hintz with City Development presented the broad strokes of the study, was the first step in the process.

Next city officials have until Dec. 20 to notify adjacent communities and the public about the process. A Committee of the Whole meeting, which includes all members of the City Council, will need to be scheduled in January during which the plan will be presented to that body.

The public hearing, at which the community can provide feedback on the study, is tentatively scheduled for Jan. 23. If everything goes according to plan, the City Council is scheduled to make a final decision on Feb. 4.

