Primary races today for Congress and Waterford state Senate seat

RACINE COUNTY — Wisconsin absentee ballot requests are up for today’s primary with more than 900,000 requested, which is seven times more than the number requested in the August 2018 primary, according to state elections officials data released Monday.

According to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, voters had requested 903,760 absentee ballots and had returned 506,709 as of Monday. That compares with 123,393 ballots requested in 2018, when 106,663 were returned.

Waterford Town Clerk Tina Mayer said she has seen more absentee voters in than past elections. Mayer estimates she is at 17% or 18% of registered voters in her municipality.

“We ended up 765 back (returned) and that’s pretty high for an election like this, at least in my municipality,” Mayer said.

There are no statewide officials on the ballot. But several county government and local legislative seats are on the ballot. Just two races in the county are contested.

Josh Pade, a business consultant from Bristol, and Roger Polack, an attorney from Caledonia, are Democrats competing to take on U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Janesville, in November for Wisconsin’s 1st Congressional District.