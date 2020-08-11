You are the owner of this article.
Primary races today for Congress and Waterford state Senate seat
It’s Election Day

RACINE COUNTY — Wisconsin absentee ballot requests are up for today’s primary with more than 900,000 requested, which is seven times more than the number requested in the August 2018 primary, according to state elections officials data released Monday.

According to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, voters had requested 903,760 absentee ballots and had returned 506,709 as of Monday. That compares with 123,393 ballots requested in 2018, when 106,663 were returned.

Waterford Town Clerk Tina Mayer said she has seen more absentee voters in than past elections. Mayer estimates she is at 17% or 18% of registered voters in her municipality.

“We ended up 765 back (returned) and that’s pretty high for an election like this, at least in my municipality,” Mayer said.

There are no statewide officials on the ballot. But several county government and local legislative seats are on the ballot. Just two races in the county are contested.

Josh Pade, a business consultant from Bristol, and Roger Polack, an attorney from Caledonia, are Democrats competing to take on U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Janesville, in November for Wisconsin’s 1st Congressional District.

Voters in the Village and Town of Waterford will be eligible to vote in the Republican primary for state Senate District 28. Incumbent State Sen. David Craig. R-Vernon, announced in May that he would not be seeking re-election. Five Republican candidates will face off for a spot on the November ballot against Adam Murphy: Steve Bobowski, Jim Engstrand, Dan Griffin, Marina Croft and Julian Bradley.

County offices

Republican candidates running uncontested for county offices are all incumbents: Wind Lake resident Tricia Hanson for district attorney; Wendy M. Christensen of Caledonia for county clerk; and Jeff Latus for of Mount Pleasant for county treasurer.

There is no primary races for county register of deeds, but incumbent Democrat Connie Cobb Madsen will face Republican Karie Pope, the current Caledonia village clerk and a former Raymond town clerk.

Hanson faced backlash, including the launch of a recall effort, in the wake of her decision to not charge Mount Pleasant Police Sgt. Eric Giese, who shot and killed 18-year-old Ty’ Rese West during an arrest attempt on June 15, 2019.

In the end, the recall effort fell short and Hanson, with no Democrat opponent in November, Hanson is poised to continue in her capacity as district attorney for another term.

Looking ahead to some local state Assembly races in November, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, is poised for a rematch against Democrat Joel Jacobsen, a former Burlington alderman, in the race for Assembly District 63, which stretches from Burlington to western Mount Pleasant. In District 66, incumbent Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, faces a challenge from Republican Will Leverson.

Polls, whether in drive-up or in-person capacity, will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Any absentee ballots must also be returned by the closing time of polling locations. Any questions concerning the election or voting should be directed toward municipality clerks.

Key state races

Among interesting races elsewhere in Wisconsin on Tuesday:

  • In the 5th Congressional District, state Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, faces Cliff DeTemple, a business owner making his first run for office, in the Republican primary. The winner will be heavily favored against Democrat Tom Palzewicz, given the strong conservative leaning of the district.
  • One of the safest Democratic seats in the state, a Senate seat covering the heart of liberal Madison, is open for the first time since 1956. Seven Democrats are running, including two Muslim women and three African Americans, with no Republican candidates. That means the winner of the primary will take the seat, which World War II veteran Fred Risser first won in a 1962 special election. He is retiring at age 93 as the longest-serving legislator in the country.
Pete Wicklund of the Journal Times, the Associated Press and the Wisconsin State Journal contributed to this report.

