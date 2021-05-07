'Play with a purpose' | Electric scooter businesses now legal in Racine

“And so it’s addressing many of the concerns that we, as a common council, have in our charge for addressing quality of life for residents,” Jung said.

However, he continued, it really is only “one piece of the puzzle ... by no means is this the whole plan.”

One of the best parts of shared electric scooters is they’re fun, he pointed out. He quoted one constituent as saying: “This is play with a purpose.”

Scooter cap

The ordinance did pass with almost everything a scooter company could want.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Michael Covato, a representative from Bird, attended the Public Services and Works Committee meeting last week.

At that time, he indicated the company would prefer to come in with 300 scooters.

Will 100 be a problem? Jung doesn’t think so. It is a pilot year, after all.

“I believe it will work,” Jung said. “If it does, we’ll add more and if we need to review the policy, this gives us an opportunity to do that.

“Local government needs to be agile and take good ideas and run with them — or scoot with them, I should say,” he said with a laugh.