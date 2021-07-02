A Wisconsin Supreme Court decision Friday has still not provided a firm conclusion on whether the City of Racine’s closure of school buildings within its borders to combat the COVID-19 pandemic last winter was legal.
Just $1 gives you full access for 6 months to exclusive content from The Journal Times and journaltimes.com.
The high court’s decision concluded that Racine’s public health official under his/her own authority cannot order schools to be closed even if there is a pandemic, under the Wisconsin statute defining duties of local health officers. That statute states: “Local health officers may do what is reasonable and necessary for the prevention and suppression of disease; may forbid public gatherings when deemed necessary to control outbreaks or epidemics and shall advise the department of measures taken.”
While local rules involving COVID-19 restrictions are practically non-existent now as the pandemic slows, court decisions could have impacts down the road, should other outbreaks of illnesses occur, including resurgences in coronavirus strains.
Recap
On Nov. 12, Racine Public Health Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox, fearing a spike in COVID-19 cases and deaths, announced an order requiring all schools within the city’s boundaries to be closed to students and teachers from Nov. 27 to Jan. 15.
That order was quickly contested by a coalition of parents and private schools represented by the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty law firm. While that contest was going on, the city’s “Safer Racine” ordinance was amended on Nov. 23 by the City Council to include language reinforcing the school closure order.
In an opinion filed with Friday’s decision, Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Bradley wrote that under Wisconsin law, the authority to close schools resides with state health officials, not local health officers.
“The Court determined, once again, that a local public health officer violated the law when it ordered all schools in her jurisdiction closed. This marks another important case reminding public officials that emergencies do not override the rule of law,” Rick Esenberg, WILL’s president and general counsel, said in a statement Friday.
However, the two cases have a distinct difference that could give the City of Racine’s actions an advantage going forward as legal proceedings continue.
The Dane County Board and Madison City Council did not have an ordinance that afforded extra powers to the local health officer amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Racine Common Council, however, passed the Safer Racine ordinance that aimed to give the city’s public health officer — Dottie-Kay Bowersox — extra emergency powers.
As Friday’s court decision noted: “A distinguishing feature of this (Racine) case — an ordinance-based school closure — was not present in (the Madison case).”
The legality of the Safer Racine ordinance is still up for debate, too.
Shannon Powell, spokesman for the City of Racine, said in an email following Friday’s Supreme Court decision: “We believe our legislative body followed the law and passed an ordinance to help mitigate the pandemic. Nothing about today’s decisions contradicts our understanding of the law or the council’s action.”
When Racine’s original school closure order was temporarily blocked by the injunction in late November, the city still enforced it because aldermen had codified it in law.
Although no decision has yet been made on the Yandel case, in a partially dissenting opinion Friday, Bradley wrote, “Bowersox circumvented this court’s prior order by proclaiming a new source of authority to enter the exact same order this court declared she had no authority to make or enforce.”
Justices Annette Kingsland Ziegler and Bradley both argued that Bowersox’s actions should have led to her being held in contempt of court, but the majority of the Supreme Court did not voice agreement on that point.
“The people of Wisconsin,” Bradley wrote, “deserve to have these monumental issues of statewide significance heard and decided by the state’s highest court. Instead, the majority’s order denying petitioners’ motion disregards the Constitution altogether.” The petitioners’ motion Bradley is referring to likely would have led to a contempt of court hearing.
Bradley chastised the majority’s decision to not allow contempt hearings to move forward. She called the majority of her fellow justices “feckless” and wrote that “the majority’s apathy caused petitioners to suffer the very irreparable harm the court’s injunction was entered to prevent, and more broadly signals to litigants that they may defy this court’s orders with no reaction whatsoever from the court.”
53 photos showing what life has been like in Racine County throughout this infamous year: 2020
Two families ripped apart
Empty Walmart shelves
Restaurants closing & mask wearing
Lonely churches
Atypical elections
America Strong
Mask making
'YOU ARE INCREDIBLY SAFE TO GO OUT'
Two phones, no answer
Recounting the 12th
Racine Unified recount
Swinging on a closed swingset
ReOPEN WISCONSIN PROTESTS
NEVER-BEFORE-SEEN TESTING EFFORT
Thanking hospital workers: Ascension flyover
BACK IN ACTION, WITH A MASK
Waterford graduation 2020 with face masks for COVID-19
Black Lives Matter on Monument Square
BLACK LIVES MATTER
IN THE STREETS
SAYING HIS NAME
Marching for justice, peace
Kingdom Manna giveaway
JUNETEENTH
Marching for justice, led by Carl Fields
Say their names
Burlington's first Juneteenth rally
Burlington's first Juneteenth rally
Zoom meetings and community discussions
Park High School drive-up graduation
Zoo beach erosion
Racine Art Museum reopens, with masks
St. Catherine's Prom
Empty streets
Fire during Kenosha protests
Unrest after Jacob Blake shooting, preceding Kyle Rittenhouse shootings
Kenosha protests
Kenosha unrest
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING
KYLE RITTENHOUSE
Black Lives Matter debate takes center stage in Burlington
Capping off the globe
Dalquavis Ward convicted
Archbishop Jerome Listecki leads more than 100 faithful past scorched Car Source lot in Kenosha
Adam does a little bit of everything with the JT, from page editing to covering homelessness to localizing state & national politics. He grew up in Racine County, believes in the Oxford comma and loves digital subscribers: journaltimes.com/subscribenow
Democrats hoped a $4.4 billion budget surplus would have led to unprecedented investment in infrastructure, schools and health care. Republicans instead used more than $3 billion of that surplus for tax breaks.
In October 2020, the federal courts ruled it was OK for communities to accept grants from private organizations to fund their presidential election operations. Now, eight months later, the City of Racine and the Wisconsin Elections Commission are still dealing with complaints about that very topic.
In a response (that was notarized Monday) to the complaint (that was received by the WEC on April 23), the City of Racine stated that it “dispute(s) the facts as alleged by Complainants in their entirety as inaccurate, misstated, and inflected with bias. An overarching and tainting flaw in the Complaint is that there was something unique or targeted about the City of Racine’s award, acceptance, and use of CTCL COVID-19 elections grant funds, or that of the Cities of Green Bay, Kenosha, Madison, and Milwaukee.
Wisconsin's tourism industry is set to receive a $142 million boost via federal funding, Gov. Tony Evers announced in a visit to Lake Geneva Thursday. Here's where it's going, and what leaders think of the plan.
At least 50 Poor People’s Campaign demonstrations were held across more than 40 states Monday, coinciding with the one on the steps of the Racine County Courthouse. The goal is “building a movement to end poverty" and reforming the existing “economic system that does not ensure people can meet their basic needs,” one organizer said.
A Wisconsin state lawmaker compared a nonprofit children's museum's mask policy, which required proof of vaccination for those over age 5 to go unmasked inside the museum, to the Nazi Party in a social media post that generated outrage and calls for an apology.
On June 4, Republican state Rep. Shae Sortwell shared a Facebook post by the Central Wisconsin Children's Museum in Stevens Point detailing its mask policy. The museum said masks would be optional for those who show their vaccination cards and masks would be mandatory for everyone else over age 5.
“The Gestapo wants to see your papers, please," Sortwell posted on Facebook, a reference to the feared secret police of Nazi Germany.
In a video posted on Facebook Tuesday, Sortwell said "I absolutely stand by my statement. Do you know why? Because let's look at the actual literal history lesson here of what the Nazis indeed did: They started off by getting people's records. They collected records for people, and if you couldn't provide proper records to prove that you were not a 'filthy Jew' as they put them — keep in mind that another part of Nazi propaganda was that these people were diseased, disease spreaders ... And if you couldn't do it (provide documentation) then all of a sudden you had to put on something that declared to the world, declared to the German people, you were somehow subservient, somehow not as good."
Democratic state Rep. Lisa Subeck, who is a board member of the National Association of Jewish Legislators, noted that just over a month ago the Legislature voted unanimously to require education about the Holocaust in Wisconsin schools.
“At a time when antisemitic incidents continue to rise, hyperbolic rhetoric by Republican elected officials about the Holocaust needs to end now,” Subeck said. “These types of statements pile onto ever increasing antisemitic incidents in our state, and continue to create divisions in an already ultra-divided country.”
1 of 4
Masked students exit Racine Lutheran High School in Wisconsin on the afternoon of Nov. 12, 2020. A couple weeks later, Racine Lutheran High School and all other schools in the City of Racine were ordered to close through Jan. 15, fearing spikes in COVID-19 cases.