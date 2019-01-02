Try 1 month for 99¢

RACINE COUNTY — Racine Mayor Cory Mason and County Executive Jonathan Delagrave will both be unopposed on the April ballot. 

The filing deadline for candidates to run for local government offices was 5 p.m. Wednesday and neither candidate had any opponents file to run against them. 

Mason was elected in October 2017, after former Mayor John Dickert left office in July, 2017 to take a position as president and CEO of the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Cities Initiative. His term began in November of that year and ran through the end of Dickert's term this April.

“I am honored to have earned the trust of our residents as I seek election to my first full term as Mayor,” said Mason.

During Mason’s term, the city has seen a surge of development as a result of the announced Foxconn plant in Mount Pleasant including a Foxconn Smart Cities research center in Downtown Racine. His administration has also focused on workforce development to meet Foxconn's demand for employees and investment in housing and neighborhoods to attract people coming to the area to the city.

“While there is still more work to be done, the City, with the help of our partners, has begun to move the needle in addressing our housing and workforce needs,” said Mason. “I look forward to building on this momentum and am confident that, working together, we will make Racine the community of choice in Southeastern Wisconsin.”

Before serving as mayor, Mason represented Racine in the state Assembly from 2006 until he resigned before taking the oath of office as mayor. His seat was filled through a special election where Greta Neubauer, who formerly worked for Mason, was elected to represent the 66th Assembly District.

The mayor's term is for four years and earns $75,483.20 annually.

Delagrave unopposed

Delagrave is also likely going to remain in his office, barring some write-in campaign as he is running for his seat unopposed in the upcoming spring 2019 election.

The county executive's term runs for four years and has a salary of $109,232.

Delagrave was first elected as county executive in 2015 and since then he has been several large projects in the county including help bring the Foxconn Technology Group project to Mount Pleasant.

Aside from Foxconn, Delagrave’s administration has helped oversee the relocation of the Western Racine Service Center to Burlington, the merging of the Racine County Communications Center, and helped build the S.C. Johnson Family Aquatic Center which opened this past summer in Pritchard Park.

Currently Delagrave is working with the Racine Unified School District to build a roughly $6 million sports complex at Pritchard Park, which was included in the 2019 budget. The county plans for the park to be open to the entire county and other non-RUSD schools.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Reporter

Christina Lieffring covers the Burlington area and the Village of Caledonia. Before moving to Racine, she lived in Nebraska, Beijing, Chicago and grew up in Kansas City.

Reporter

Ricardo Torres covers federal, state and Racine County politics along with the Village of Mount Pleasant. He bleeds Wisconsin sports teams.

Load comments