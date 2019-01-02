RACINE COUNTY — Racine Mayor Cory Mason and County Executive Jonathan Delagrave will both be unopposed on the April ballot.
The filing deadline for candidates to run for local government offices was 5 p.m. Wednesday and neither candidate had any opponents file to run against them.
Mason was elected in October 2017, after former Mayor John Dickert left office in July, 2017 to take a position as president and CEO of the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Cities Initiative. His term began in November of that year and ran through the end of Dickert's term this April.
“I am honored to have earned the trust of our residents as I seek election to my first full term as Mayor,” said Mason.
During Mason’s term, the city has seen a surge of development as a result of the announced Foxconn plant in Mount Pleasant including a Foxconn Smart Cities research center in Downtown Racine. His administration has also focused on workforce development to meet Foxconn's demand for employees and investment in housing and neighborhoods to attract people coming to the area to the city.
“While there is still more work to be done, the City, with the help of our partners, has begun to move the needle in addressing our housing and workforce needs,” said Mason. “I look forward to building on this momentum and am confident that, working together, we will make Racine the community of choice in Southeastern Wisconsin.”
Before serving as mayor, Mason represented Racine in the state Assembly from 2006 until he resigned before taking the oath of office as mayor. His seat was filled through a special election where Greta Neubauer, who formerly worked for Mason, was elected to represent the 66th Assembly District.
The mayor's term is for four years and earns $75,483.20 annually.
Delagrave unopposed
Delagrave is also likely going to remain in his office, barring some write-in campaign as he is running for his seat unopposed in the upcoming spring 2019 election.
The county executive's term runs for four years and has a salary of $109,232.
Delagrave was first elected as county executive in 2015 and since then he has been several large projects in the county including help bring the Foxconn Technology Group project to Mount Pleasant.
Aside from Foxconn, Delagrave’s administration has helped oversee the relocation of the Western Racine Service Center to Burlington, the merging of the Racine County Communications Center, and helped build the S.C. Johnson Family Aquatic Center which opened this past summer in Pritchard Park.
Currently Delagrave is working with the Racine Unified School District to build a roughly $6 million sports complex at Pritchard Park, which was included in the 2019 budget. The county plans for the park to be open to the entire county and other non-RUSD schools.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Coryuption !!!
Alive and well in the city of Racine
Secret government, Secret courts, Secret $400,000 dollar Sugar coated deals to shyster attorneys, and now no one registered to oppose this clown of a Mayor.
George Carlin has a few words for city of Racine residents.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xIraCchPDhk
You get what you vote/negotiate !
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.