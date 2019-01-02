RACINE COUNTY — Barring any official write-in challenges, Racine Mayor Cory Mason and County Executive Jonathan Delagrave will both be unopposed in the April election.
The filing deadline for candidates to run for local government offices was 5 p.m. Wednesday, and neither candidate had any opponents file to run against them.
This will be Mason’s first run for a full term as mayor. He was elected in a special election in October 2017 after former Mayor John Dickert left office in July 2017 to take a position as president and CEO of the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Cities Initiative. Mason’s term began that November and runs through what would have been the end of Dickert’s term, this April.
“I am honored to have earned the trust of our residents as I seek election to my first full term as mayor,” Mason stated.
During Mason’s term, the city has seen a surge of development as the effects of the Great Recession lifted and with the development of the Foxconn advanced-manufacturing campus in Mount Pleasant. Foxconn is also planning an innovation center in Downtown Racine.
Mason’s administration has also focused on workforce development to meet Foxconn’s demand for employees, and investment in housing and neighborhoods to attract the people who will be coming to the area.
“While there is still more work to be done, the city, with the help of our partners, has begun to move the needle in addressing our housing and workforce needs,” Mason stated. “I look forward to building on this momentum and am confident that, working together, we will make Racine the community of choice in southeastern Wisconsin.”
Before serving as mayor, Mason represented Racine in the State Assembly from 2006 until he resigned before taking the oath of office as mayor. His seat was filled through a special election in which Greta Neubauer, who formerly worked for Mason, was elected to represent the 66th Assembly District.
The mayor’s term is for four years, with a $75,483.20 annual salary.
Delagrave unopposed
Delagrave is also likely going to remain in office, barring a successful long-shot write-in campaign,.
The county executive’s term runs for four years and has an annual salary of $109,232.
Delagrave, a former Caledonia elected official and the former head of the county’s Human Services Department, was first elected county executive in 2015. Since then, he has been involved in several large projects in the county including helping to bring Foxconn Technology Group to Mount Pleasant.
“I’m going to be focused heavily to make sure that the project is successful for Racine County, successful for the taxpayer and ensure that we get what we contractually signed up for,” Delagrave said.
Aside from Foxconn, Delagrave’s administration has helped oversee the relocation of the Western Racine Service Center to Burlington and the absorption of the City of Burlington’s dispatch center into the Racine County Communications Center, and helped build the S.C. Johnson Family Aquatic Center, which opened this past summer at Pritchard Park.
In his indeed re-elected, Delagrave said he wants to focus more on child welfare.
“We’ve done some things proactively, but that’s just not sustainable,” Delagrave said. “We really have to come up with some creative solutions to make that sustainable and, more importantly, make sure that our kids who can’t be at home for whatever reason, have the best placement possible, so they feel safe and secure.”
Delagrave is working with the Racine Unified School District to build a roughly $6 million sports complex at Pritchard Park, funding for which was included in the 2019 county budget. The county plans for the park to be open to the entire county and other non-RUSD schools.
Although one might think running for re-election unopposed speaks to the strength of the candidate, Delagrave said he believes it “speaks volumes of the people that work for Racine County and the leadership on the County Board.”
The Republican party is a disaster.
As irrelevant as your statement is ding dong, at least you got your weekly bash Republicans post in.
Of course nobody wants to run, the last person was harassed and charged with contempt of court.
That says it ALL!! Conservative common sense folks have all left Racine! The numbers are 90% radical left population, the 95% liberal board members and alderfolks....The high poverty and welfare in this city and the lack of Homeowners that mean anything anymore as way of leverage against a Mayor who is extreme in views and is a extreme liberal socialist... and Delagrave has been a failure but is a bought and paid for puppet who has failed on our roads and is not challenged either...Wow...Racine is a dead city and will continue to get worse...No other views or challengers only bring the status quo ...even higher and will cost those paying taxes to get even higher!! More and more will leave...No one even fights anymore, and Mason and Neubauer, are all laughing and will be able to get away with what ever they want...What a crime indeed..on tax payers anyway..
Why didn't you run?
Do you wish to dispute the evidence of Coryuption :
Secret government, Secret courts, Secret Sugar coated deal of over $400,000 dollars going to shyster attorneys for the wrongful and illegal killing of Harmon's dog. The list goes on and on.
What is wrong with the people of Racine? Mason is just a joke and will never do anything for the city. I’m sorry...
To equate that because no one chose to run against him to the people trust me is quite outlandish.
Coryuption !!!
Alive and well in the city of Racine
Secret government, Secret courts, Secret $400,000 dollar Sugar coated deals to shyster attorneys, and now no one registered to oppose this clown of a Mayor.
George Carlin has a few words for city of Racine residents.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xIraCchPDhk
You get what you vote/negotiate !
So why didn't you run?
I am not a city resident
