Nine city sites now offer free public wifi
RACINE — One of the city’s smart city goals for this year — providing free, public, high-speed internet access for the community — could not have come at a better time.

“With most of our children learning virtually, now it’s more important than ever to create new ways for families to access the internet,” Mayor Cory Mason stated in a press release.

The city announced on Friday that wifi is accessible at:

  • Humble Park Community Center, 2200 Blaine Ave.
  • Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 1134 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive
  • Cesar Chavez Community Center, 2221 Douglas Ave.
  • 16th Street COP House, 1900 16th St.
  • Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St.
  • Dr. Laurel Salton Clark Memorial Fountain near Festival Hall
  • City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.
  • City Hall Annex, 800 Center St.
  • All of Main Street between the Root River and Sixth Street.

According to the city’s press release, the access points should cover an area of about 100 meters depending on obstruction from, for example, buildings or trees. The networks are named “Racine Public Wifi”.

The initiative was approved with the 2020 Capital Improvement Projects budget last fall, which allocated $27,500 for wireless access points and $40,000 for access points at the city’s community centers.

City officials stated that they had hoped to have them up sooner this year but it was delayed due to COVID-19. The city plans to have more access points up and running by the end of the year.

“This is just the first phase of several as we continue to build out our network,” Mason stated. “I am excited about the opportunities this creates for our residents.”

Reporter

Christina Lieffring covers the City of Racine and the City of Burlington and is a not-bad photographer. In her spare time she tries to keep her plants and guinea pigs alive and happy.

