New Racine waste collection system launches Monday

“Is it bullet proof and 100% perfect? I wouldn’t say that,” said Rooney. “But it’s a step in the right direction.”

Summary of changes

One of the biggest changes under the new system is how the city will handle waste collection on holidays. Under the old system, a Monday holiday would mean that crews on Tuesday would have to collect in both the Monday and Tuesday regions.

The new system will rotate collection days back, so the area that was picked up on Mondays would be picked up on Tuesday, Tuesday’s area would be picked up on Wednesday, etc. That new collection date would remain until the next holiday, which would move everyone back another day.

Rooney said in his presentation that his department would not punish people for setting out their garbage a day early, but would work to remind them about the new system.

Residents will also be able to set out up-to three additional 42-gallon garbage bags alongside their carts.

Another big change will be bulky waste pick-up. Instead of calling the DPW to schedule a bulky waste pickup, each residence will be able set out up-to five items per week to be collected with their regular bagged garbage.