RACINE — While the Health Care Network recently celebrated its move to a new facility, community officials say there is still more unmet need in the community.
A new clinic planned for Julian Thomas Elementary, 930 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, is expected to help meet that need.
In spite of tight finances, the city is setting aside $50,000 in its 2020 budget to contribute to the health clinic scheduled to open in the spring.
This is the first monetary contribution the city has made for the facility. While the 2020 city budget is tight, Mayor Cory Mason stated that his administration wants to prioritize funds for the project.
Racine County has also allocated $50,000 for the project in its 2020 budget.
The Julian Thomas health clinic will be able to treat low-income patients with insurance or Medicare/Medicaid on a sliding-fee scale.
Health Care Network, which just moved into its new location at 500 Wisconsin Ave., Suite 102, treats low-income patients who do not have insurance or Medicare/Medicaid.
The Julian Thomas clinic was initially supposed to open right after the new year, but delays in learning whether it will be designated a Federally Qualified Health Center have pushed that opening back to possibly late February or early March.
Racine Public Health Director Dottie-Kay Bowersox said they currently expect to learn about the designated in December.
The health center will be run as an independent nonprofit, which will manage its grants and donations. It has an interim board that includes Bowersox, Racine County Human Services Director Hope Otto, Alison Sergio from Health Care Network, Gateway Technical College President Bryan Albrecht and other area stakeholders.
Should the center receive Federally Qualified Health Center status, its board would be reconfigured according to federal guidelines, which include a requirement for representatives from the public that uses the facility.
That board would then hire a CEO, who would take care of the remainder of the hiring and management of the center. The CEO reports to the board on the management of the facility.
Family planning
During a city budget hearing on Tuesday, in addition to the announcing the funds for the health center, Health Department staff shared that they plan to initiate a program in 2020 that would provide, for a fee, birth control and emergency contraception. Details have not yet been ironed out, but officials hope to initiate the program in early 2020.
