Neubauer takes over as Assembly minority leader

MADISON — It's official: Both Democrats and Republicans in the Wisconsin Assembly are led by Racine County natives.

On Tuesday, Greta Neubauer became Assembly Minority Leader after Gordon Hintz of Oshkosh stepped down from the role, effective at the end of the day Monday.

It's a fast ascent for Neubauer, 30 years old and first elected just four years ago.

She'll now be going head to head with Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, a Burlington native who is effectively the leader of the Republican Party in the Legislature.

Neubauer had a busy first day.

"Her first official meeting as leader was meeting with Governor (Tony) Evers to discuss policy priorities," spokesperson Adam Wigger, said in an email.

That was followed by meetings to discuss the ongoing COVID-19 surge with the head of the state Department of Health Services, Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake, and with Assembly Assistant Minority Leader Kalan Haywood, a 22-year-old from Milwaukee who replaced Rep. Dianne Hesselbein, D-Middleton.

That was followed by attending an Assembly Committee on Government Accountability and Oversight hearing.

Neubauer also has appointed state Rep. Beth Meyers, D-Bayfield, to replace her on the Joint Committee on Finance, the Legislature's most powerful committee.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.