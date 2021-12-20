Neubauer elected Assembly minority leader

MADISON — Starting next year, each party in the Wisconsin Assembly will be led by a Racine County representative.

On Monday, Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, was elected unanimously by her Democratic peers to be the Assembly's new minority leader when Gordon Hintz steps down from the role in January.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has been the top Republican among state representatives since 2013, making him the longest-serving speaker in state history.

Neubauer was unopposed after state Rep. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit, initially said he wanted to run for the role but decided against it.

“As our next leader, Rep. Neubauer will bring fresh energy, policy experience, unmatched organizing skill, and a clear vision for the Assembly Democratic Caucus," Hintz said in a news release. "With Rep. Neubauer as leader, I am confident Assembly Democrats will remain strong and continue to be united in pushing back against increasing Republican extremism and attacks on our democracy while also offering a positive Democratic vision for Wisconsin."

Monday's election solidifies Neubauer, 30, as a leader in Wisconsin's Democratic Party. She was first elected to the Assembly in January 2018 in a special election for the 66th District seat vacated by Cory Mason after he was elected mayor of Racine.

In a tweet, Dane County state Rep. Dianne Hesselbein wrote, "I wish @RepGreta great success as she leads our caucus into the future. I have watched and supported Representative Neubauer’s incredible career as a rising star among us. She is extraordinarily smart, energetic, and knows how to inspire a new generation of leaders."

Kalan Haywood of Milwaukee was elected to be assistant minority leader. Haywood, 22, is the youngest Wisconsin legislator and one of the youngest elected officials in the country.

