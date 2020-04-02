Neubauer calls for immediate convening of Legislature; Republicans want to move slowly

Evers and Republicans so far have been unable to agree on emergency measures after the governor introduced a more than $700 million proposal last week.

Evers spokeswoman Melissa Baldauff said it’s possible much of the two legislative packages proposed by the governor could be paid for through the $2 billion in stimulus funding Wisconsin is set to receive from the federal government. The state doesn’t yet know whether all of Evers’ proposals will be reimbursed by the stimulus. Still, the governor is asking the Legislature to act now. It could be a month before the state receives the stimulus funds.

Republicans are skeptical of the cost, and are highly unlikely to pass the two packages in full. Earlier this week, they told Evers to go ahead and spend money on protective equipment, such as face masks, on his own.

Fitzgerald said lawmakers are becoming very concerned about the state’s revenue and the fact that the state won’t have updated fiscal estimates for some time.

“The Legislature plans to craft and negotiate a plan that doesn’t spend outside our state’s means,” Fitzgerald said in a statement.