Neubauer calls for immediate convening of Legislature; Republicans want to move slowly

MADISON — State Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, has joined her fellow Democrats in calling on the state Legislature's Republican leaders to quickly reconvene the Assembly and Senate to pass legislation related to the COVID-19 response.
"Wisconsinites can’t wait," Neubauer said in a statement Thursday. “Wisconsin families, workers, and small businesses urgently need our support. We must act now."
On Wednesday, Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, reiterated that they had been waiting for the federal government's rollout of stimulus funds before the state takes action.
Last week, President Donald Trump signed a $2.2 trillion stimulus package that had strong bipartisan support.
Vos and Fitzgerald have said they are working on a package that includes eliminating the unemployment waiting period, but Democrats — led by Gov. Tony Evers — have said they need to be moving faster. That starts with reconvening the Legislature.
On Wednesday, Evers introduced a second legislative package dealing with the coronavirus, which includes hundreds of millions in relief for health care providers, taxpayers, low-income families and small businesses, among others.
Evers and Republicans so far have been unable to agree on emergency measures after the governor introduced a more than $700 million proposal last week.
Evers spokeswoman Melissa Baldauff said it’s possible much of the two legislative packages proposed by the governor could be paid for through the $2 billion in stimulus funding Wisconsin is set to receive from the federal government. The state doesn’t yet know whether all of Evers’ proposals will be reimbursed by the stimulus. Still, the governor is asking the Legislature to act now. It could be a month before the state receives the stimulus funds.
Republicans are skeptical of the cost, and are highly unlikely to pass the two packages in full. Earlier this week, they told Evers to go ahead and spend money on protective equipment, such as face masks, on his own.
Fitzgerald said lawmakers are becoming very concerned about the state’s revenue and the fact that the state won’t have updated fiscal estimates for some time.
“The Legislature plans to craft and negotiate a plan that doesn’t spend outside our state’s means,” Fitzgerald said in a statement.
Vos and Fitzgerald have long been proud of how Wisconsin, while under the Republican leadership of Scott Walker, reversed the state's deficit through massive cuts and are now wary of spending out of the "rainy day fund."
The Republican leaders want the state to rely on federal stimulus dollars rather than state funds. They said they’ll even need to be cautious about spending money that was already set aside in the state budget.
Neubauer is one of those who doesn't want to wait around for federal cash to arrive.
In her Thursday statement, Neubauer said, “While the Governor has taken executive action where possible to help Wisconsin families and businesses get through these difficult times, the legislature must meet to address this unprecedented public health and economic crisis. The people of Wisconsin want to see their elected officials working together to do everything possible to manage this crisis and provide support for those whose lives have been negatively impacted. We cannot afford to drag our feet in addressing COVID-19."
