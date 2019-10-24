{{featured_button_text}}

MADISON — State Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, has been chosen by Gov. Tony Evers to be part of the governor’s task force on climate change.

Evers made the announcement on Thursday and he also chose state Rep. Mike Kuglitsch, R-New Berlin, and state Sen. Mark Miller, D-Monona, to be part of the task force.

“We need to ensure that we are building a sustainable future for our state and for future generations of Wisconsinites,” Evers said. “I look forward to seeing the innovative and bipartisan solutions this task force develops to help us address and tackle the effects of climate change here in Wisconsin.”

Before getting involved in politics, Neubauer was the director of the nonprofit Fossil Fuel Divestment Student Network, now called the Sunrise Movement.

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Neubauer said climate change is a central issue that “threatens all of us and everything we hold dear.”

“We need to tackle this issue head-on, and work together to develop real, bipartisan, Wisconsin-centered solutions to combat climate change and support working families,” Neubauer said, adding the state has an opportunity to create more environmentally friendly jobs.

“I am continually grateful we have an administration that takes climate change seriously, and recognizes that our work tackling this issue is an opportunity to create good jobs and reduce inequality across our state,” she said. “I have spent the last 10 years fighting climate change, and I am so grateful for the opportunity to continue that work with the task force and people from across Wisconsin.”

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
2
1
0
0
2

Tags

Load comments