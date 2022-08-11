Mount Pleasant village attorney was contracted, then in-house, now to be contracted again

MOUNT PLEASANT — Village Attorney Chris Smith has been released from his five-year contract with the Village of Mount Pleasant, but will still continue doing the work of the village attorney.

Village Administrator Maureen Murphy told The Journal Times on Wednesday that, while Smith has done a “great job” as the in-house village attorney for Mount Pleasant for the past year and a half, he was given an offer by an outside firm he did not want to turn down.

That outside firm is a familiar name: von Briesen & Roper. That is the law firm that has been contracted by the village to do legal work surrounding the Foxconn development, including mass land acquisitions. Smith is now a shareholder with the law firm.

Smith originally came to the Village of Mount Pleasant as an outsourced contractor and will essentially be returning to that setup.

“Back in 2018, the Village of Mount Pleasant was looking to change municipal lawyers because the same firm we had represented almost every municipality in the area,” Murphy said in an email. “I asked the Marquette University municipal law professor that I always ask when I think about making a change in municipal lawyers. He recommended Chris Smith with Wesolowski, Reidenbach & Sajdak. So, we did our due diligence and hired Chris.”

When the village decided to move the position in-house less than two years ago, Smith was the only applicant who interviewed and was hired immediately, Murphy said.

According to Murphy, there is no real change in Smith’s roles with the village now that he is an outside contractor.