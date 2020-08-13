More street art? City requests more details on HOT Government's proposal

Alderman Henry Perez of the 12th District, who sponsored HOT Government’s request, asked if there is an outline for how to submit such a proposal and whether the city could deny the proposal because of the precedent set by the “Black Humanity Now” mural.

Letteney said no guidelines are in place but “Black Humanity Now” is not the first mural to receive city approval. Most proposals did not come to fruition, but one that did was the mural outside Walden III Middle and High School, 2340 Mohr Ave.

As for the question of precedent, Letteney said he would need to see a full proposal and that, while there is precedent, “Every request needs to be considered individually.”

“I am not going to speculate on whether the Common Council would have any basis to approve or deny until the Common Council has the information in front of them,” Letteney said.

Alderman Edwin Santiago of the 4th District raised a question about the implications of approving a proposed mural which is the long-form name of HOT Government.

“I’m a little concerned that this is the long-form name of an organization and could be construed as endorsing that organization,” Santiago said.