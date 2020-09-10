More CARES Act funding coming to City of Racine to fuel job-creating, household-supporting grants

“Workers are out of work through no fault of their own and families are concerned about making ends meet. As we begin on our road to recovery, I am glad to see Southeast Wisconsin continue receiving federal assistance from the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act. This federal funding gives Southeast Wisconsin the ability to address the needs of the most vulnerable in our communities,” Steil said in a statement after this new round of CARES Act funding was released. “I am focused on getting Wisconsin back to work, rebuilding our economy, and supporting families and workers through this difficult time.”