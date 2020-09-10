More CARES Act funding coming to City of Racine to fuel job-creating, household-supporting grants

Another $3.3 million from the federal CARES Act is set to be distributed in southeastern Wisconsin.
It is part of the $2.2 trillion federal stimulus package passed back in March to help communities weather the coronavirus pandemic
The money will be used for Community Development Block Grants (CDBG), which have been used often in the City of Racine to “assist low- and moderate-income households, create jobs, and revitalize neighborhoods” through projects like the Gold Medal Lofts redevelopment and the planned health clinic at Julian Thomas Elementary School.
The City of Racine will be receiving $342,617 out of this new round of funding. Also received funding will be the cities of Janesville ($265,573) and Kenosha ($453,243), and the counties of Milwaukee ($966,350) and Waukesha ($1,335,096). That money is being provided as a “lump sum” to be distributed within a CDBG program, Sally Fox, communications director for U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., said in an email.
“Workers are out of work through no fault of their own and families are concerned about making ends meet. As we begin on our road to recovery, I am glad to see Southeast Wisconsin continue receiving federal assistance from the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act. This federal funding gives Southeast Wisconsin the ability to address the needs of the most vulnerable in our communities,” Steil said in a statement after this new round of CARES Act funding was released. “I am focused on getting Wisconsin back to work, rebuilding our economy, and supporting families and workers through this difficult time.”
In total, the CARES Act has contained approximately $5 billion for CDBG programs nationwide, to be distributed by the Department of Housing and Urban Development. At first, $2 billion of it was distributed, with the next $1 billion being sent out in May. These new dollars are part of a third tranche of funding.
