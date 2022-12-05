Mayors of Racine, Milwaukee, Kenosha and Madison call on Senate to ban assault weapons

The mayors of Racine, Milwaukee, Kenosha and Madison — all of whom are Democrats — co-signed a letter that calls on the U.S. Senate to ban assault weapons and expand mandated background checks for those seeking to purchase firearms.
The letter was signed by 73 U.S. mayors, most-but-not-all of whom were Democrats, who said their communities experienced a mass shooting sometime in 2022. The letter was distributed by the nonpartisan U.S. Conference of Mayors.
Mass shootings are typically defined as when four people, not including the shooter, are shot in a single incident.
As they were listed in alphabetical order by state, the final four mayors' signatures on the letter are from Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and Racine Mayor Cory Mason.
It urges the Senate to pass two bills, for which companion bills have already passed the House.
One of them "would would ban the sale, import, manufacture or transfer of certain semi-automatic weapons, bump fire stocks and high-capacity feeding devices." It is being referred to as an "Assault Weapons Ban."
The other bill would require a background check before any firearm purchase. Currently, background checks are only required when a firearm is being purchased from a licensed dealer; someone who is banned from purchasing firearms, such as a felon or someone who is underage, could still acquire guns without having to undergo a background check if they got their firearms at a gun show or from someone else who legally acquired the firearm.
The letter notes that both bills passed the House with some bipartisan support.
"More than 90 percent of Americans support expanding background checks. Two-thirds support a ban on assault weapons," the letter concludes. "How much more death and destruction must our residents and our communities endure before the Senate acts? The time to pass the Assault Weapons Ban and the Background Check Expansion Act is now."
Adam does a little bit of everything with the JT, from everyday news to localizing state & national politics. He grew up in Racine County, believes in the Oxford comma and loves digital subscribers: journaltimes.com/subscribenow | @Could_Be_Rogan
Woodman’s Market, 7145 120th Ave., was evacuated and closed Tuesday afternoon for over an hour as dozens of law enforcement officials from several local departments searched the large supermarket for a suspect they believed was involved in a vehicle crash.
The Republican leader had filed a federal lawsuit seeking to block a subpoena demanding his testimony about a phone call with Donald Trump in July 2021 during which the former president asked him to overturn Wisconsin's results for the 2020 election.
Woodman's Market, 7145 120th Ave., was evacuated Tuesday afternoon as dozens of law enforcement officials from several local departments searched the large supermarket for a suspect involved in a vehicle crash.
The Wisconsin GOP is reportedly investigating alleged illegal donations to the campaign of conservative state legislative candidate Adam Steen by Donald Trump’s super PAC and the Langlade County GOP. As a result of the new allegations, the Racine County GOP is suspending Steen’s membership in the county party, The Journal Times has learned. The leader of the Langlade County GOP denies any wrongdoing.
Republicans were predicted to win majorities in the House and Senate after the midterm elections earlier this month, but came up short in the Senate and won one of the narrowest Congressional majorities on record. Why? Paul Ryan told ABC News "The evidence is really clear: the biggest factor was the Trump factor."