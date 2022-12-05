Mayors of Racine, Milwaukee, Kenosha and Madison call on Senate to ban assault weapons

Local mass shootings this year

In the early morning hours of Feb. 13 in Downtown Racine, a man, John Wesley Brown, 50, was accused of shooting four men and one woman in the area of Seventh Street and Park Avenue. Brown then turned the gun on himself and took his own life as police closed in.

Early in the morning of Aug. 26, five people — again, four men and one woman — were shot in the area of the 1900 block of Prospect Street.

Nobody died other than Brown in the Feb. 13 and Aug. 26 shootings.

Kenosha has suffered three mass shootings this year.