Mayor to ask City Council to extend Racine's emergency declaration until July 31

RACINE — Mayor Cory Mason plans to ask the City Council Tuesday evening to allow the city's declaration of emergency related to COVID-19 to extend until July 31.

City Clerk Tara emailed an amended agenda for Tuesday's meeting at 6:15 p.m. Monday, less than 25 hours before the meeting is scheduled to begin, with the proposed resolution scheduled as the last matter to be discussed.

The current emergency declaration, which was ratified by the City Council on April 20, is set to expire at 11:59 p.m. on May 25. Emergency declarations give greater powers to administrators, like the mayor and public health officer, to enforce and create rules. They also allow municipalities to direct resources more quickly to address a crisis, such as a natural disaster or pandemic.

In Mason's request, added at the request of Public Health Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox, his office cites the spread of coronavirus in the Racine community as evidence of why the city should remain in a state of emergency.

The emergency declaration is separate from the Safer at Home order; they are distinct edicts.