Mayor nominates Asst. Finance Director Kathleen Fischer as interim administrator

RACINE — Mayor Cory Mason has nominated Assistant Finance Director Kathleen Fischer to act as interim city administrator as the city undergoes it's budget process for 2021.

Former City Administrator Jim Palenick stepped down on July 3 after accepting a city manager position in Middleton, Ohio. Palenick was nominated in April, 2017 by then-Mayor John Dickert for a three-year term, which was extended last April for another four months to maintain consistency in city leadership during the COVID-19 crisis.

Fischer's nomination would be through Jan. 31, 2021 and include an estimated $13,000 raise for that time period. City Communications Director Shannon Powell said that timeline gives the city time to conduct a, "thoughtful search for a city administrator," and will allow Fischer, who has extensive experience with the city's budget, to fill in during the 2021 budget process.

Filling in

Powell said Fischer was nominated for the interim because of her involvement in the budget process during her 18 years with the city and because, "she already knows the in's and out's of all those departments."