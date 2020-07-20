Mayor nominates Asst. Finance Director Kathleen Fischer as interim administrator

RACINE — Mayor Cory Mason has nominated Assistant Finance Director Kathleen Fischer to act as interim city administrator as the city undergoes it's budget process for 2021.
Former City Administrator Jim Palenick stepped down on July 3 after accepting a city manager position in Middleton, Ohio. Palenick was nominated in April, 2017 by then-Mayor John Dickert for a three-year term, which was extended last April for another four months to maintain consistency in city leadership during the COVID-19 crisis.
Fischer's nomination would be through Jan. 31, 2021 and include an estimated $13,000 raise for that time period. City Communications Director Shannon Powell said that timeline gives the city time to conduct a, "thoughtful search for a city administrator," and will allow Fischer, who has extensive experience with the city's budget, to fill in during the 2021 budget process.
Filling in
Powell said Fischer was nominated for the interim because of her involvement in the budget process during her 18 years with the city and because, "she already knows the in's and out's of all those departments."
"She has a really good understanding (of city functions) because all things financial and process go through her office or she has a really good relationship with the department heads and the alders," said Powell. "It was a really good fit."
The city's budget process this year is set to be particularly difficult due to revenue shortfalls, which would be put a new city administrator in a difficult position.
The timeline also allows the city to conduct a thorough search to find the right fit for the position.
"We want to be realistic that we're not just going to find a magical person in 60 days," said Powell. "The intention is to start the new year with a new administrator once we get through this budget."
Powell said the city also plans to post a listing for a City Development Director, which has been filled by Jerry Franke in the interim. Powell said the goal was to start 2021 with that position filled as well.
Fischer's nomination is scheduled to go before the City Council at its next meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. It will be conducted virtually and live-streamed for the public on the city’s Facebook page: Facebook.com/CityOfRacineWI/.
