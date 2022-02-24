Mayor Mason: Racine's mask mandate to effectively end today

RACINE — Enforcement of the City of Racine's mask ordinance is to officially end at noon today, Mayor Cory Mason announced Thursday morning, although it had not been strongly enforced.

The City Council is to formally vote on ending the ordinance Tuesday.

“I have been in discussion with the Public Health Department for several weeks, monitoring the trend of the case rate of COVID-19 in our community. With the decline in cases, the Public Health Department is comfortable suspending enforcement on the City’s mask ordinance and recommend the ordinance be permitted to expire at next week’s meeting of the (City) Council,” Mason said in a statement.

“This does not mean that the pandemic is over. We hope it is in serious decline, but that does not mean it does not still present a serious threat to health, especially if you are not vaccinated. Getting vaccinated and wearing a mask are still two highly recommended ways to mitigate your risk of getting sick from COVID.

"And while the ordinance may get repealed next Tuesday, that does not prevent individual businesses, schools, or organizations from requiring masks and I encourage everyone to continue to take precautions they feel are best to protect themselves and their loved ones."

Added Dottie-Kay Bowersox, the city's public health administrator: “Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Racine Public Health Department has been determined to follow science and data to implement protective public health measures. Over the last few months, the Delta and Omicron COVID variants dominated much of the country with case counts rapidly increasing to levels not previously experienced. For example, the City of Racine case rate in the early part of January was nearing 1,800 cases per 100,000 individuals and now is fewer than 100 cases per 100,000 individuals. In addition, hospitalizations associated with COVID-19 have followed a similar downward trend.

"Coupled with the increasing availability and ease of at-home testing, as well as the withdrawal from mandatory universal contact tracing, are considerations to retiring the current facemask ordinance."

