RACINE — The Mayor’s Office has proposed that the city reverse course with the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services fees for 2019.
Mayor Cory Mason said he plans to submit a proposal at Tuesday’s City Council meeting to keep the Parks Department’s 2019 fees the same as its 2018 fees after his staff found that the new fees were never approved by the City Council.
After organizers of the annual Salmon-A-Rama fishing contest learned that their rental fees for using Pershing Park would double for 2019, the organization requested that the City Council waive the set-up and take-down fee. But the Finance and Personnel Committee voted Monday to recommend that the full council deny the request.
After the meeting, the mayor’s staff checked the minutes from last fall’s budget hearings and found that Park Director Tom Molbeck did not submit a fee schedule for 2019 for City Council approval.
“Out of a sense of fairness and transparency for everybody, I think it’s really important that if (the Parks Department) wants to make those changes, those are really changes that the council should approve, ideally through the budget,” said Mason.
Salmon-A-Rama Chairman Jim LaFortune on Thursday said the city shouldn’t be given too much credit for changing course, which he said happened because Salmon-A-Rama and the Christmas Coalition, which sponsors a Nativity in Monument Square every year, spoke up about the fee increase.
“This isn’t a proposal that says, ‘Let’s make this right.’ It’s a proposal that says, ‘Let’s go back and cover our tracks,’” said LaFortune. “I’m very happy to see that the Common Council is going to do the right thing and reverse this after Tom Molbeck raised the fees without the Common Council’s approval.”
A potential decrease in revenue for the Parks Department will not affect any of the department’s plans for 2019 according to the Mayor’s Office. Plans for beer gardens, dog parks as well as the day-to-day services and maintenance will still proceed as planned, Mason’s staff said.
Tuesday’s City Council meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. at City Hall, 730 Washington Ave., Room 205.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.