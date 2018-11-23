RACINE — Maurice Horton knows he has some big shoes to fill as he step into the role of alderman for the 7th District.
The position was previously held by Ray DeHahn, a longtime city and county legislator who died unexpectedly in September. Horton said he and DeHahn had been neighbors and that Horton had learned a lot from the former alderman.
Last week, the City Council’s Committee of the Whole interviewed Horton and the two other candidates who had applied for the position: former alderman Bob Morrison and Eric Mohr, a local labor activist who has run for alderman in the past. The committee chose Horton via ballot and the City Council approved the nomination at Tuesday’s meeting.
Assistant City Clerk Tara McMenamin swore Horton in Tuesday night. He took his seat as members of the audience gave him a standing ovation.
A ‘community person’
Horton has lived in Racine for 25 years and is the former director of the Gang Task Force program that was run for 16 years out of the Racine Police Department’s Community Oriented Policing houses.
“I came here from Chicago and I never went back; this city gave me a second chance in life,” Horton said. “There’s some caring people in the community. As a community organizer, I want to show that same love and respect.”
Horton said that he’s wanted to serve on the council for a while but didn’t want to run against DeHahn.
“I’m a community person — I’ve always worked in the community, I’ve always been a community activist,” Horton said. “I like the direction the city is going and I want to be part of it.”
Horton said that some of the biggest issues in Racine are housing and jobs. Though he said that unemployment is “going in the right direction,” he emphasized the city needs to continue working to connect residents with good-paying jobs.
“I believe in a hand up instead of a handout,” Horton said.
Horton will fill the seat to the end of DeHahn’s term, which ends in April.
One of the questions from the committee had been whether the applicants would run for the position in the spring election. Both Horton and Mohr said they would. Morrison was unsure. Candidates for the spring municipal election can start circulating petitions to run for office in December.
