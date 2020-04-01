Mason, using emergency powers, OKs most of March 17 City Council agenda items

Earlier in March, the City Council approved the map for where multiple departments will conduct rental property inspections, checking the habitability of those properties. The inspections are scheduled to begin in late May or early June.

What wasn’t approved

Mason did not approve three agenda items: two requests recommended by the Board of Park, Recreation and Cultural Services, and a resolution voicing support for the Racine Unified School District referendum, which is on the April 7 election ballot.

The two Park Board agenda items were requests to use city property for events that are scheduled for May and July. City spokesman Shannon Powell said Mason did not approve those items because there’s adequate time to act on them once meetings resume on April 20 as is the plan right now. There is also concern that should the outbreak continue, it could impact those events.

Mason decided not to approve the resolution in support of RUSD’s referendum because its purpose was to voice support on behalf of the April 7 ballot measure of behalf of the City Council, not the mayor, who has already voiced support for the $1 billion building improvement plan.