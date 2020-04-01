Mason, using emergency powers, OKs most of March 17 City Council agenda items

RACINE — Mayor Cory Mason, using his authority under the COVID-19 emergency declaration, approved most of the items on the March 17 City Council meeting agenda that was cancelled due to the pandemic.
The City Council had been initially scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. on March 17 with COVID-19 precautions planned such as the desks of aldermen being spread apart. But on March 16, Gov. Tony Evers recommended gatherings of 50 people or more be cancelled, prompting discussions that led to the city cancelling the meeting.
The agenda included an emergency declaration that was to be presented to the council, which provided Mason some emergency authority to conduct city business without needing to call the City Council. Under that provision, he has approved most of the agenda items that were listed on that March 17 agenda.
All City Council and committee meetings have been cancelled until April 20. Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave announced that county meetings will be held online; the city as of Tuesday has not announced any plans to do likewise.
What was approved
Most items on the agenda were fairly routine, such as requests to apply for grants, liquor license applications and approval of bids, including the bid to lay artificial turf on the football field at Horlick Field.
The Public Works and Services Committee, at its March 10 meeting, recommended thecouncil approve the lower bid, submitted by Buteyn-Peterson Construction Company in Sheboygan, for $1,494,656.50: $1,199,406.50 for installing the artificial turf and $295,250 for the remaining pavement improvements for the baseball diamond.
About $1 million of the cost is budgeted to come from the Racine Unified School District’s community service levy. The community service levy does not have a state-imposed revenue limit, unlike the overall tax levy, but the projects funded by the community service levy must serve the community beyond Racine Unified.
The remaining $494,656.50 would come out of the Park Department’s land improvements budget.
Mason also approved the bond schedule submitted by Municipal Judge Robert Weber for violations of the RENTS program, which went before the Public Safety and Licensing Committee on March 10.
The committee recommended, 3-2, that the council approve the bond schedule. Aldermen Jeff Coe, Melissa Lemke and Maurice Horton voted in favor; Aldermen Sandy Weidner and Carrie Glenn, who have previously voiced concerns about the RENTS program, voted in opposition.
RENTS, which stands for Rental Empowerment and Neighborhood Tenant Services program, is a multidepartment program intended to address issues regarding rental properties in the city and was approved alongside the 2020 budget in November.
Earlier in March, the City Council approved the map for where multiple departments will conduct rental property inspections, checking the habitability of those properties. The inspections are scheduled to begin in late May or early June.
What wasn’t approved
Mason did not approve three agenda items: two requests recommended by the Board of Park, Recreation and Cultural Services, and a resolution voicing support for the Racine Unified School District referendum, which is on the April 7 election ballot.
The two Park Board agenda items were requests to use city property for events that are scheduled for May and July. City spokesman Shannon Powell said Mason did not approve those items because there’s adequate time to act on them once meetings resume on April 20 as is the plan right now. There is also concern that should the outbreak continue, it could impact those events.
Mason decided not to approve the resolution in support of RUSD’s referendum because its purpose was to voice support on behalf of the April 7 ballot measure of behalf of the City Council, not the mayor, who has already voiced support for the $1 billion building improvement plan.
“By looking at the number of Aldermen who co-sponsored the resolution, clearly the vast majority support the referendum. The mayor has also been very vocal in his support of the referendum as well,” Powell stated in an email. “However, the resolution is really meant to take a position on an issue from the Common Council, not the mayor specifically. While we are certain the resolution would have passed, it did not seem appropriate for mayor to sign the resolution without the affirmative vote of the council.”
