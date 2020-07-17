Mason mulls city mask mandate; Delagrave says there are no plans for county requirement

RACINE — On Friday, Racine Mayor Cory Mason shared on his Facebook page a July 15 newspaper report on cities and counties in Wisconsin that have issued policies requiring people to wear masks in public, in an effort to combat the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic.
He posed the question: “Cases continue to climb in Racine. Is it time for Racine to adopt a mask ordinance?”
Only 4 hours after Mason posted, 44 Facebook users had commented, with most supporting the idea. As of his Facebook Live address on Friday afternoon, Mason said it is something the city is still weighing but no decision has been made.
Meanwhile, Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave has decided that a countywide mask requirement would not be feasible or enforceable.
City looking at requirement
Mason and Delagrave volunteered to hand out care packages Friday during a Racine County COVID Care Package Distribution event at the Cesar Chavez Community Center, 2221 Douglas Ave., Racine.
Mason said discussions around the use of masks and other facial covering are becoming increasingly common as states such as Michigan, cities such as Milwaukee, and a growing list of national and regional retailers like Walmart, Kohl’s, Target, CVS, Best Buy, Kroger (Pick ‘n Save), Costco, Apple, Dollar Tree, Whole Foods, Woodman's, Meijer, and Verizon require the use of face masks by employees and the public alike.
“There’s certainly a conversation about masks and encouraging people to wear them more and more,” Mason said. “All of our city employees are wearing the masks and are required to do so. We’re encouraging people to do masks. More and more places are moving into mask policies. Certainly it (wearing masks) is a best practice."
Mason said the City of Racine is exploring the idea of instituting a mask ordinance, though he wishes it wasn't a municipal decision, but something that could be implemented at the state level.
“You see the number of jurisdictions that have done that. Unfortunately, because of the moves of a very conservative, right-wing Supreme Court, our governor seems to be limited in the kind of things that he can do to protect public health," said Mason. "I don’t know of any other state that is hampering a governor’s authority to do public-health measures the way the Wisconsin Supreme Court had. You’re seeing governors in Michigan, Alabama, Texas and other places going to these mask policies because we need those standards in place if we want to get ahead of it (COVID-19)."
While the number of new local cases appears to have plateaued, Mason said he's concerned about new data that shows they are on the rise again. In May, the City of Racine had 49 or more cases confirmed in one 24-hour period on seven separate days. In June, the highest number the Racine Health Department had seen in one day remained below 13, and at the beginning of July it was six or less. But Mason said they are seeing signs of those numbers increasing.
"We need everybody to stay safe, and we know that if we’re gonna beat this thing and get the economy rolling again, we have to do the hard work of everybody doing their fair share to keep up safe," he said.
Discussions are ongoing in city administration regarding the possible implementation of a mask ordinance in the city.
“It’s certainly being considered, yeah” Mason told The Journal Times. “I was on a call with some African-American and Latinx leaders yesterday and one of the alders broached it as a topic, so it’s definitely something we’re considering.”
Delagrave: It's 'unenforceable'
Delagrave, who tested positive for COVID-19 in early June and made a full recovery, feels legislating mask usage is “unenforceable” and undercuts the important community standing of public health departments.
“We feel that enforceability is an issue with mandatory masks,” Delagrave told The Journal Times. “When you create policy that necessarily isn’t enforceable it weakens, in my opinion, the health departments of Racine County. In the time of pandemic, we need our health departments to have stature, to have respect, to have authority, so unenforceable legislation or ordinances, to me, weakens that."
Delagrave also pointed to businesses that have taken the initiative to implement mask requirements.
"We also believe that a lot of our businesses, Walmart and Kohl’s, effectively put in mandatory masks and, I believe, individuals will do the right thing for masks," Delagrave said. "Everybody here today is wearing a mask; we did not need an ordinance to do that. That’s where we stand."
County buildings will continue to have mask requirements because, Delagrave said, that is enforceable.
"How do you enforce things that you don’t necessarily have the capacity to enforce?" Delagrave said. "And I’m certainly not going to ask the Sheriff’s Office to do law enforcement for masks.”
Racine_imet Drive Thru Graduation-7.jpg
Racine_imet Drive Thru Graduation-9.jpg
Racine_imet Drive Thru Graduation-10.jpg
Racine_imet Drive Thru Graduation-8.jpg
Racine_imet Drive Thru Graduation-6.jpg
Racine_imet Drive Thru Graduation-4 (1).jpg
Racine_imet Drive Thru Graduation-5.jpg
Racine_imet Drive Thru Graduation-2.jpg
Racine_imet Drive Thru Graduation-3.jpg
Racine_imet Drive Thru Graduation-1 (1).jpg
Racine_imet Drive Thru Graduation-19.jpg
Racine_imet Drive Thru Graduation-18.jpg
Racine_imet Drive Thru Graduation-12.jpg
Racine_imet Drive Thru Graduation-13.jpg
Racine_imet Drive Thru Graduation-11.jpg
Racine_imet Drive Thru Graduation-14.jpg
Racine_imet Drive Thru Graduation-1.jpg
Racine_imet Drive Thru Graduation-4.jpg
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.