Mason mulls city mask mandate; Delagrave says there are no plans for county requirement

“There’s certainly a conversation about masks and encouraging people to wear them more and more,” Mason said. “All of our city employees are wearing the masks and are required to do so. We’re encouraging people to do masks. More and more places are moving into mask policies. Certainly it (wearing masks) is a best practice."

Mason said the City of Racine is exploring the idea of instituting a mask ordinance, though he wishes it wasn't a municipal decision, but something that could be implemented at the state level.

“You see the number of jurisdictions that have done that. Unfortunately, because of the moves of a very conservative, right-wing Supreme Court, our governor seems to be limited in the kind of things that he can do to protect public health," said Mason. "I don’t know of any other state that is hampering a governor’s authority to do public-health measures the way the Wisconsin Supreme Court had. You’re seeing governors in Michigan, Alabama, Texas and other places going to these mask policies because we need those standards in place if we want to get ahead of it (COVID-19)."