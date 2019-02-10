RACINE — Mayor Cory Mason is taking steps to make Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day an official holiday in the City of Racine.
“I am proud to propose Martin Luther King, Jr. Day as an official City holiday, along with 11 alders,” Mason wrote in a statement. Alders is another word for aldermen.
“Federal and state government, along with other municipalities, school districts, and private businesses already celebrate the holiday and it is time for us to do the same,” Mason wrote.
The 11 co-sponsors, include aldermen Mollie Jones, John Tate II, Tracey Larrin, Steve Smetana, Maurice Horton, Q.A. Shakoor II, Terry McCarthy, Mary Land, Henry Perez, Jason Meekma and Melissa Lemke.
According to the Mayor’s Office, the designation would mean that all non-essential staff would have the day off. City services, such as trash collection, would be adjusted.
“To honor Dr. King, we should take time to pause and reflect on his commitment to justice, equality, and use of non-violence to create change,” wrote Mason. “In Racine, there are a number of great community events that happen each year and we should give our citizens the ability to participate, as well as celebrate his life and service to the nation.”
At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, the initiative was sent to the Finance and Personnel Committee, which is scheduled to meet at 5 p.m. on Monday.
