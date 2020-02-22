Mapping out rental inspections; Next piece of RENTS package pending city approval

The proposed area curves around Downtown Racine like a misshapen letter C.

On the northeast side of the city, the targeted area starts around Goold Street and moves south, including Douglas Avenue, High Street, Memorial Drive and Main Street. As it approaches the Root River it shifts to the west and includes the area around Memorial Drive heading south until it crosses the Root River. Then it widens along Washington Avenue to Main Street to the east and West Boulevard to the west. It includes the neighborhoods around the Tyler Domer Community Center, Taylor Avenue, Uptown and Rubberville (just south of Uptown).

The boundaries of the inspection area were drawn using data projected onto maps showing where city inspectors have recorded the most severe housing violations and frequent complaints and inspections. The focus on data is in order to be in compliance with state law which has changed over the last few years to make it increasingly difficult for cities to conduct proactive inspections.

“What they’ve left cities to do is to say, ‘you can do inspections but you have to do them in a systemic way,’” said Selkowe. “You have to schedule them and you have to do them within these data-drawn districts that you define.”

