Madison, Racine mayors say they will testify in election probe if it is done in public

“We keep getting really mixed messages from Gableman and his folks," Rhodes-Conway said in response to a question from Matt Smith, a politics reporter with WISN-TV.

Of the potential of testifying, Mason said: “That should be in the Legislature, where the public is able to interact and see what is going on. We will wait to see what is next.”

After the subpoenas were issued, City of Racine officials called to testify had not indicated whether they would comply before Gableman changed course. Rhodes-Conway has said she would testify being told that wouldn't be necessary.

During Thursday's press call, Rhodes-Conway complimented the directness of Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, a Democrat, who on Oct. 12 called the probe a "fake investigation" and claimed its affiliated subpoenas were unlawful for, among other things, being overly broad and almost impossible to fulfill by deadlines given due to their size.