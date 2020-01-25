You are the owner of this article.
$21M Sheraton hotel deal going to city Finance and Personnel Committee on Monday
RACINE — A $21 million incentive package is being considered for the $48 million Sheraton Hotel proposed by Dallas developer Gatehouse Capital Corp.

The proposed 171-room (originally 174-unit) hotel would connect with Festival Hall and include a convention center near the lakefront. The project has been on hold as officials in the state Assembly and Senate tried to work with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to allow the city to use land along Pershing Park for the project. 

At its Monday meeting, the Finance and Personnel Committee is scheduled to discuss the purchase, sale and development agreement between the city and Racine Convention Center LLC.

According to the meeting's agenda, the $21 million incentive package includes:

  • $10.5 million from TID No. 9, which extends from the Festival Park parking lot west to Monument Square then shifts north include a few lots at Fifth Street and Wisconsin Avenue and 401 Fourth St.;
  • $3 million in Intergovernmental Revenue funds;
  • 100% of the development's hotel room taxes and 50% of the room taxes from 500 Main St.;
  • Naming rights revenue;
  • Undesignated increments from TID No. 24, which has not yet been created and;
  • convention center lease revenues.

The proposal is  to go before the Finance and Personnel Committee, which is scheduled to meet 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 27 at City Hall, 730 Washington Ave., Room 205.

Reporter

Christina Lieffring covers the City of Racine and the City of Burlington and is a not-bad photographer. In her spare time she tries to keep her plants and guinea pigs alive and happy.

