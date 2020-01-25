$21M Sheraton hotel deal going to city Finance and Personnel Committee on Monday

RACINE — A $21 million incentive package is being considered for the $48 million Sheraton Hotel proposed by Dallas developer Gatehouse Capital Corp.

The proposed 171-room (originally 174-unit) hotel would connect with Festival Hall and include a convention center near the lakefront. The project has been on hold as officials in the state Assembly and Senate tried to work with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to allow the city to use land along Pershing Park for the project.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

At its Monday meeting, the Finance and Personnel Committee is scheduled to discuss the purchase, sale and development agreement between the city and Racine Convention Center LLC.

According to the meeting's agenda, the $21 million incentive package includes:

$10.5 million from TID No. 9, which extends from the Festival Park parking lot west to Monument Square then shifts north include a few lots at Fifth Street and Wisconsin Avenue and 401 Fourth St.;

$3 million in Intergovernmental Revenue funds;

100% of the development's hotel room taxes and 50% of the room taxes from 500 Main St.;

Naming rights revenue;

Undesignated increments from TID No. 24, which has not yet been created and;

convention center lease revenues.

The proposal is to go before the Finance and Personnel Committee, which is scheduled to meet 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 27 at City Hall, 730 Washington Ave., Room 205.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.