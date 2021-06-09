 Skip to main content
Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes to visit Racine tomorrow
Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes to visit Racine tomorrow

RACINE — Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes is set to visit Racine on Thursday to learn how Racine's communities of color have been impacted by COVID-19, as well as to visit Mayor Cory Mason.

Mandela Barnes

Barnes

The lieutenant governor's visit includes several tops at black-owned businesses to hear from owners about the COVID-19 impacts on their business and their thoughts on COVID-19 vaccines.

A discussion about the impacts of COVID-19 on the African American community, vaccine myths and work that needs to be done to get more residents vaccinated will also be hosted. The discussion will take place at The Main Project & Cafe, 1014 State St., between Barnes, Racine Alderman Mollie Jones, the Racine-Kenosha Black Nurses Association and a few of the city's recently hired "Vaccine Champions."

Vaccine Champions are locals who have been vaccinated hired by the city to encourage their peers to get vaccinated.

The discussion will be recorded and used as a part of the city's Vaccinate Racine campaign, which aims to increase vaccination rates in the City of Racine.

This will mark the second time in the past week that one of the top two men in Wisconsin's executive branch has visited the City of Racine. On June 3, the third day of Pride Month, Gov. Tony Evers sat down with leaders of the Racine-based LGBT Center of SE Wisconsin for a conversation about safety and inclusion.

