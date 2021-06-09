Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes to visit Racine tomorrow

RACINE — Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes is set to visit Racine on Thursday to learn how Racine's communities of color have been impacted by COVID-19, as well as to visit Mayor Cory Mason.

The lieutenant governor's visit includes several tops at black-owned businesses to hear from owners about the COVID-19 impacts on their business and their thoughts on COVID-19 vaccines.

A discussion about the impacts of COVID-19 on the African American community, vaccine myths and work that needs to be done to get more residents vaccinated will also be hosted. The discussion will take place at The Main Project & Cafe, 1014 State St., between Barnes, Racine Alderman Mollie Jones, the Racine-Kenosha Black Nurses Association and a few of the city's recently hired "Vaccine Champions."

Vaccine Champions are locals who have been vaccinated hired by the city to encourage their peers to get vaccinated.