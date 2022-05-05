Local state Rep. Wittke confirms he's running for office again

WIND POINT — While the Legislature as a whole has seen an exodus of sitting elected officials not seen since World War II, another local member of the Wisconsin Assembly has announced he is seeking reelection.

State Rep. Bob Wittke, R-Wind Point, announced Wednesday that he is seeking reelection. He was first elected in 2018, defeating Democrat John Lehman by nearly 10 points, and defended his seat two years later against a challenge from Democrat August Schultz by 17.3 points. Wittke previously served as president of the Racine Unified School Board before joining the Assembly.

Wittke represents Assembly District 62, which spans from Wind Point to the east and near Waterford's eastern border to the west including Caledonia, Raymond and Wind Lake, with a jut down to include much of the West Racine neighborhood.

In a campaign announcement, Wittke said, "I will be seeking reelection to be your representative for Assembly District 62. We are currently collecting signatures for nomination papers to place me on the November ballot. If you have received nomination papers in the mail and have collected signatures, please have them filled out and signed and returned by May 15th. If you would like to help collect signatures please email me at wittkeforassembly@gmail.com and I will either email or hand deliver nomination papers to you. Every signature helps!"

As of the beginning of this month, 30 of Wisconsin Legislature's incumbents announced they would be retiring, not seeking reelection or would be running for a different office; equal to more than one-fourth of all 118 lawmakers. Thirteen Republicans and 10 Democrats in the Assembly are leaving; four Republicans and three Democrats in the Senate are out.

Reporting from Todd Richmond of the Associated Press is included in this report.

