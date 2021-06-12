Related to this story

Watch now: Movement to end poverty calls for a 'Third Reconstruction' at Racine County Courthouse event
Watch now: Movement to end poverty calls for a 'Third Reconstruction' at Racine County Courthouse event

At least 50 Poor People’s Campaign demonstrations were held across more than 40 states Monday, coinciding with the one on the steps of the Racine County Courthouse. The goal is “building a movement to end poverty" and reforming the existing “economic system that does not ensure people can meet their basic needs,” one organizer said.

Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes to visit Racine tomorrow
Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes to visit Racine tomorrow

Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes is set to visit Racine on Thursday to learn how Racine's communities of color have been impacted by COVID-19, as well as to visit Mayor Cory Mason. The lieutenant governor's visit includes several tops at black-owned businesses to hear from owners about the COVID-19 impacts on their business and their thoughts on COVID-19 vaccines.

Wisconsin lawmaker says 'I absolutely stand by my statement' comparing children's museum's mask policy to Nazism
Wisconsin lawmaker says 'I absolutely stand by my statement' comparing children's museum's mask policy to Nazism

A Wisconsin state lawmaker compared a nonprofit children's museum's mask policy, which required proof of vaccination for those over age 5 to go unmasked inside the museum, to the Nazi Party in a social media post that generated outrage and calls for an apology.

On June 4, Republican state Rep. Shae Sortwell shared a Facebook post by the Central Wisconsin Children's Museum in Stevens Point detailing its mask policy. The museum said masks would be optional for those who show their vaccination cards and masks would be mandatory for everyone else over age 5.

“The Gestapo wants to see your papers, please," Sortwell posted on Facebook, a reference to the feared secret police of Nazi Germany.

In a video posted on Facebook Tuesday, Sortwell said "I absolutely stand by my statement. Do you know why? Because let's look at the actual literal history lesson here of what the Nazis indeed did: They started off by getting people's records. They collected records for people, and if you couldn't provide proper records to prove that you were not a 'filthy Jew' as they put them — keep in mind that another part of Nazi propaganda was that these people were diseased, disease spreaders ... And if you couldn't do it (provide documentation) then all of a sudden you had to put on something that declared to the world, declared to the German people, you were somehow subservient, somehow not as good."

Democratic state Rep. Lisa Subeck, who is a board member of the National Association of Jewish Legislators, noted that just over a month ago the Legislature voted unanimously to require education about the Holocaust in Wisconsin schools.

“At a time when antisemitic incidents continue to rise, hyperbolic rhetoric by Republican elected officials about the Holocaust needs to end now,” Subeck said. “These types of statements pile onto ever increasing antisemitic incidents in our state, and continue to create divisions in an already ultra-divided country.”

Steil 'disappointed' after Keystone XL pipeline expansion plan is dropped
Steil 'disappointed' after Keystone XL pipeline expansion plan is dropped

The sponsor of the Keystone XL crude oil pipeline pulled the plug on the contentious project Wednesday after Canadian officials failed to persuade President Joe Biden to reverse his cancellation of its permit on the day he took office.

“President Biden’s decision to block the Keystone XL pipeline killed hundreds of Wisconsin jobs and thousands of jobs overall," U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil said in a statement Thursday; Steil, whose district includes all of Racine County, had been one of the primary critics of Biden's move to cancel the pipeline's permit. "The construction company has unfortunately made clear what we feared — these jobs are not coming back. I am disappointed that Biden did not reverse his decision which laid off workers, is making us more dependent on Russian and Middle Eastern oil, and is driving up gas prices at home. The consequences of Biden rejecting private sector infrastructure investment will be felt for years.”

Wisconsin Republicans aim to use investigation of 2020 election to fuel voting law changes
Wisconsin Republicans aim to use investigation of 2020 election to fuel voting law changes

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, a Rochester Republican who is the de facto leader of elected conservatives in Wisconsin, agreed with a statement during a radio interview Thursday morning that "shady dealings" occurred in 2020 election, while still maintaining that Joe Biden is the president. The investigation Vos is ordering he hopes will lead to changes in Wisconsin's voting laws and maybe contribute to getting Gov. Tony Evers voted out of office.