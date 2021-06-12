Schools could more adequately fund special education programs, pay teachers better, improve mental health services and undo budget losses from over the past 20 years.
Nonprofit leaders say more grant money could help fill gaps in communities, particularly in overlooked areas like hygiene needs or lead pipe replacement.
A local nun active in the pursuit of social justice is hoping for the expansion of low-income housing in Racine by repurposing an iconic empty building, providing a stable steppingstone for local low-income households on the path to home ownership.
Wisconsinites who work with some of the state’s most vulnerable people have a lot of ideas of how they could help others with an unexpected $4.4 billion surplus in state tax revenue announced last week. But it’s questionable at best whether those institutions or groups will directly see any of that money.
The Republicans who hold majorities in both houses of the Legislature have signaled their intent to use most or all of that $4.4 billion to create property and income tax breaks.
“Now with this new money that's coming in,” Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochster, said in a Thursday interview, “I think it's just a testament to the good work that we've been doing over the past year, and the fact that we've been good stewards of taxpayer dollars. So, knowing that, I look and say if we had more money than we needed before the $4.4 billion came in, I would be focused on making sure the vast majority of it — hopefully all of it — is returned back to the families, the taxpayers that paid it to us in a way that was more that we need it.”
Vos said he is "open to other suggestions,” for how the money can be used. But, he concluded, “I am presuming that we would do cuts in property taxes, cuts in income taxes … the only thing I'm not open to is using it to grow the size of government.”
There are questions about whether tax cuts would serve the poorest in Wisconsin population. Vos, who is a landlord, says that property tax cuts could benefit renters since their landlords would have a lesser burden and that income tax cuts would help the middle class, whose members are the biggest drivers of the economy.
Among the state’s poorest — about 10.4% of Wisconsinites live below the poverty line, and so they pay little to nothing in taxes as a result — tax breaks make less of a direct impact but could benefit indirectly, Vos has argued.
On education
Leaders in the Burlington Area School District and Racine Unified School District say that increased funding — on top of boosts from federal stimulus packages passed amid the COVID-19 pandemic — could have direct benefits for both teachers and students.
“Right now, the preliminary budget for ’21-'22, we are looking at about an $800,000 deficit for the Burlington school district … any extra funding would be very helpful,” BASD School Board President Peter Turke said.
Besides avoiding a deficit, Turke said, “our special ed program, every year, is underfunded. We take money from our general fund and we transfer it over to special education, so we’ve been running a structural deficit for years in special ed. It would be nice to see more funding come that way.”
In 2020-21, Burlington teachers didn't get their expected step pay increases because of budget constraints.
According to research from the nonprofit, nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum, Wisconsin dropped from ranking 12th in per-pupil spending on K-12 schools in 2002 to 24th in 2018; that decline really took off in 2012, Scott Walker's second year as governor, and had the support of a Republican-led Legislature.
In an email, Racine Unified Chief of Communication Stacy Tapp said: “These funds would help maintain our current staffing and programming, and allow for federal dollars to be used to help students with their learning recovery through strategic efforts."
Among those efforts could be the expansion of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) resources; hiring more educational assistants "to provide additional support for our youngest learners to close gaps;" adding summer programming; expanding mental health resources and offering night school "for students who need flexibility."
Jean Verber holds a Black Lives Matter sign next to the Racine County Courthouse during protests in June 2020.
On housing
Jean Verber, justice outreach coordinator for the Racine Dominicans, noted that the Racine Family YMCA building in Downtown Racine has been empty since 2019. The idea has been thrown around to turn it into high-density housing for local families. But no funding has developed for that idea.
The state, she says, could now pick up that bill to help elevate people living in poverty.
“I’ve been sitting in on the mayor’s meetings with faith leaders … we keep talking about the problem we have in the city in terms of poverty, in terms of redlining, in terms of rents being too high for people,” Verber said. “We need a lot of infusion of money to deal with some type of facility that is not market-value … what we need is some decent housing for decent people."
Verber noted that when rent prices remain above what households can afford, landlords lose out, too, since they’ll either evict tenants or have to miss out on rent payments.
“The number of people who cannot afford decent housing in the city is tremendous,” Verber said.
Pastor Lynn Nys, director of the Giving to the Nations nonprofit, added: “There is one homeless shelter and that’s it, as far as I know, and that’s HALO … if you look at the (population) of Racine and Racine County, to just have one homeless shelter is not appropriate.”
The shelter at HALO, 2000 DeKoven Ave., is the only traditional homeless shelter in the county, although there are other, smaller facilities that offer housing and services to those who are homeless, such as the Women's Resource Center and SAFE Haven youth shelter.
HALO’s listed maximum capacity is 120 guests per night. In most years, HALO will be over capacity for the equivalent of several months. However, HALO leaders have often argued that expanding shelters isn’t necessary, but rather helping those who are (or may become) homeless find stable housing.
According to a 2017 National Alliance to End Homelessness report, "A chronically homeless person costs the taxpayer an average of $35,578 per year … costs on average are reduced by 49.5% when they are placed in supportive housing. Supportive housing costs on average $12,800, making the net savings roughly $4,800 per year."
‘For needs that have not been identified’
Like Vos, Nys doesn’t want the state government to use the $4.4 billion to expand the size of government.
“I don’t think it’s necessarily more about putting onus on government to run the programs. There’s some great nonprofits out there that just need the funding,” Nys said.
Nys says the money can be used to help nonprofits establish roots and grow to treat the needs of Wisconsinites better than bureaucracy-laden governments can.
Giving to the Nations focuses on treating “hygiene poverty,” i.e. not being able to afford everyday cleaning/health supplies ranging from women's products to soap to toothpaste. While there are plenty of organizations that treat food insecurity, there are few focused on hygiene products.
Nys argues that hygiene products should be treated as just as necessary as food. Her organization's goal is to make sure "people can brush their teeth with toothpaste, and wash their dishes with dish soap, and go and do laundry.”
Nys said that Giving to the Nations is the “only consistent place” in Racine and Kenosha counties that stocks hygiene items. It has mobile capabilities in addition to a brick-and-mortar space in Racine.
“There’s a lot of great funding for food. But when you look at personal care and hygiene that are essential goods, they are not provided on a regular people at all … How are we helping people get clean? How are we helping people clean their homes?” Nys continued. “The thing I would really like to see is funding for new programs in target areas that we don’t have covered … for needs that have not been identified.”
Lead pipes
“I believe that lead abatement from pipes and paint would be a very positive way to use some of this money," Tamerin Hayward, co-president of the Racine Interfaith Coalition, said in an email. "Our next generation of children are depending on us to make them safe and guarantee that their futures will be spared from brain damage.”
As of 2014, Racine ranked fifth in the state for percentage of kids who had lead poisoning, according to one investigation, although totals were dropping from 2007-2016. At the time, the Department of Health Services reported that its anti-lead efforts were chronically and critically underfunded.
“Too many households in Wisconsin can't trust the water coming out of their taps. Wisconsinites deserve clean, safe drinking water — period,” state Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, tweeted Thursday.
