Local legislators differ on solutions to labor, child care shortages

RACINE — The Build Back Better agenda and the associated Green New Deal promoted by Democrats promise to modernize America’s infrastructure, fight climate change and create more than 2 million jobs. But many Republicans have pointed out that there are millions of job openings right now. What good would more jobs, even if they’re high-paying, do?

“We have a manufacturing climate that needs more workers. We have jobs that are ready and able in every field. And we have almost 100,000 people who are unemployed and collecting benefits. There is a mismatch there,” Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said during a legislative panel hosted by Racine Area Manufacturers and Commerce at the DeKoven Center on Wednesday morning.

Republicans and Democrats disagree about what’s causing the “We’re Hiring” signs being up just about everywhere, even as Wisconsin’s unemployment rate has reached a three-year low of 3%.

Republicans have largely blamed the increased unemployment benefits and suspended work search requirements related to the COVID-19 pandemic, although both of those changes are pretty much gone. The work search requirement was reinstated by Wisconsin Republicans in May — although Vos accused Gov. Tony Evers of failing to enforce it — and increased unemployment compensation was cut off in September.

“There is a challenge getting people to go back to work. Part of that is the entitlements that were put out there continue to be put out there by government, paying people to not go to work,” said state Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine.

Democrats have argued there are not enough people to fill all the open jobs, partially because the U.S. has provided relatively little child care support compared to other developed countries — making it more challenging for parents to both work and raise their children.

Child care

In 2019, UNICEF analyzed 31 of the world’s wealthiest countries’ paid leave for new parents programs. “The United States is the only country included in the analysis with no national paid leave policy for mothers or fathers,” according to the UNICEF report.

Without child care, which costs on average about $950 per month per child in Wisconsin, many parents remain out of the workforce.

“You cannot divorce the child care issue and the pandemic,” AnnElizabeth Konkel, an economist at Indeed.com’s Hiring Lab, told the New York Times in August, noting how COVID-19 fears and other effects of the pandemic are keeping many parents from working. “It’s important that we don’t forget about the workers who are wrestling with this day in and day out.”

State Sen. Bob Wirch, D-Somers, alluded to those phenomena.

“We have a lot of poverty in our area, and a lot of people are afraid to go to work because of COVID, and a lot of people had problems with child care out there. I think we have to put it in context,” Wirch said Wednesday.

Vos said this is a false equivalency: “If you pay people more to stay home than to work, people will choose to stay home. That is not rocket science. You don’t need a new program to change that. We need to reward people who are going back to work. We already have in Wisconsin one of the best child care subsidies in the country.”

The Wisconsin Department of Children and Families offers the “Wisconsin Shares child care subsidy program,” which “supports eligible families by funding a portion of the cost of child care while the parents are working or participating in an approved activity.” Eligible families must be determined to be of low income and have at least one child under the age of 13.

Vos said that he believes the Build Back Better agenda would actually make child care more unaffordable. “The Build Back Better plan under Joe Biden, do you know what they’re going to raise the wage to for the child care in our country? It’s somewhere between $25 and $30 an hour, is what the new required subsidy is going to be (if the proposal passes Congress) in order to get somebody to work in a child care facility.

“What do you think is going to be the result of dramatically increasing the cost of child care to every … working mom and dad in the entire country? They’re going to say to themselves: it’s cheaper for us to have one person work because child care is now so expensive it’s cost-prohibitive, so we’re going to have even fewer in the workforce even with the subsidies that we offer.”

The White House says that it would “limit child care costs for families to no more than 7% of income, for families earning up to 250% of state median income,” with much of the difference being covered by tax increases on the rich — a proposal moderate Democrats such as Sens. Krysten Sinema of Arizona and Joe Manchin of West Virginia have not supported.

Immigration and jobs

Democrats have pointed to how the immigrant percentage of the U.S. population has stagnated; it neared 15% in the late 1800s and early 1900s, fell down to around 5% in 1970, and has only recently neared 15% again, according to data compiled by the Migration Policy Institute. This has led to vacancies in jobs normally held by immigrants.

A dramatic change to immigration policy, which would allow more legal immigrants or put undocumented immigrants on a path to citizenship, is not something Republicans have largely shown support for.

“Immigration issues are a national issue, but they should also be enforced at the local levels, too,” Wanggaard said. “We shouldn’t enable illegal immigration coming into our state and the United States. My grandparents immigrated here legally, through Ellis Island, went through the whole situation, and it was a whole process that you went through. We’re a country that abides by the rule of law — we should be, anyway. As soon as you violate our laws, what respect is that for our country and for what our country stands for and the ability for everybody to have the same opportunity?”

“How do we get people to be here legally? Providing them driver’s licenses, in my view, is not the way to do it,” Wanggaard continued, responding to proposals supported by activists and many Democrats to allow undocumented immigrants to get driver’s licenses and thus make it easier for them to get jobs. “I think that enables more illegal opportunities as opposed to helping those people be successful in the application process to being a citizen.”

To Wanggaard, Wirch replied: “Get people in. We need immigrants. We have an aging problem in Wisconsin. We have fewer workers. That’s part of the answer. But for years I’ve heard the lectures from the Republicans: ‘Let the free market work. Let the free market work. Get government hands off it.’ Well, you know what? Now the workers have the free market. They can compare this job with this job and (Republicans say) ‘It’s terrible.’ OK, workers have the free market (presently). Things have changed now.”

Business groups such as the Wisconsin Restaurant Association and Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce support immigration reform to boost the state economy by allowing more legal immigrants.

Immigration reform “is not only the right thing to do, but it is also something that will support folks in this community both to feel safe when they’re driving to work if they’re able to have access to a driver’s license,” said state Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, “and it will bring more people to this community to help alleviate some of the workforce shortages that you all are facing in your companies.”

Of the billions in infrastructure investments promised by Build Back Better — such as replacing all of the remaining lead pipes in the country, cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 50% in the next decade and eliminating America’s reliance on nonrenewable fuel — Neubauer said these are “really important long-term investments, fixing up the infrastructure that we have and preparing us for the future with EV (electric vehicle) charging stations, with increased access to everyone for this transition … it is going to help Racine’s economy, and it is going to help us being an attractive place for young people to live, to move, to work, to send their kids to school.”

She continued it’s “critical” that we transition to green energy as soon as possible.

“We are feeling directly in Racine the impacts of increased weather events,” she said. “It is impacting people in our community, particularly low-income people, people of color. We’ve got a shoreline that’s eroding right in front of us.

“So, for our long-term viability, I absolutely think that (Build Back Better) is critical. And I think there is a lot we can do right now to support folks in Racine to get to work.”

