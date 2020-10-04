Local Armenian-Americans pray for peace while Armenians fight to maintain control of disputed lands

Turkey’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said something similar in a Tuesday speech, stating that “The United States, Russia and France have not been able to resolve the conflict for almost 30 years. On the contrary, they are doing everything they can to prolong the problem ... Azerbaijan has already listened to you for 30 years! But whose lands are occupied? Azerbaijan’s! … We have no time to wait another 30 years. The conflict must be resolved now.”

Kalayjian said that the Armenian Church of America is “putting our (U.S.) government on notice” by trying to get the U.S. to step in and serve as “a fair broker to whatever resolution takes place … We would like the United States to take this seriously.”

Armenian-Americans want U.S. to step in

Bishop Findikyan said that Armenian-American advocacy groups meeting with legislators and the Trump administration want to call for an end of all aid from the U.S. to Azerbaijan while the conflict drags on.