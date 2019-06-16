RACINE — The LGBT Center of Southeastern Wisconsin is advocating for the City of Racine to ban conversion therapy, a practice widely condemned by professional medical and psychological organizations that attempts to change an individual’s sexual orientation or gender identity.
This comes a week after state legislators proposed a similar statewide ban as part of a package of bills and resolutions called the Equality Agenda that was announced on June 4.
Executive Director Barb Farrar and the center’s board president, Carl Hubbard, presented a draft of an ordinance at Thursday’s meeting of the Affirmative Action and Human Rights Commission.
The city recently changed its procedures so individuals or organizations alone cannot submit legislation to the council unless they have 250 signatures or its sponsored by an alderman. Alderman Mary Land of the 11th District, who chairs the commission, said she would take up the recommendation and work with city staff to draft an ordinance. Land plans to bring it back to the Commission, which would then send it to the City Council.
Farrar also presented 10 steps to increase LGBT Pride visibility in the city, including hanging rainbow flags, coloring rainbow crosswalks as well as public art projects.
Protecting the youth
Hubbard, who is also a member of the AAHRC, said that LGBT youth are the most at risk of being forced into conversion therapy, which is why the LGBT Center is requesting that the city ban the practice.
“There’s mountains of evidence that (conversion therapy) doesn’t work,” Hubbard told the commission. “What it does work to do is damage those individuals mentally, psychologically in terms of their own self-esteem and in no few number of cases it leads to suicide or depression.”
Another name for conversion therapy is reparative therapy, “that suggests there’s something that needs to be repaired, which I disagree with,” said Hubbard.
The draft ordinance, called the “Youth Mental Health Protection Ordinance,” defines conversion therapy as “any practices or treatments that seek to change an individual’s sexual orientation or gender identity, including efforts to change behaviors or gender expression or to eliminate or reduce sexual or romantic attractions or feelings toward individuals of the same gender.”
It does not include counseling that seeks to assist people undergoing gender transition or “that provides acceptance, support and understanding of a person or facilitates a person’s coping, social support and identity exploration and development.”
Conversion therapy has been condemned by organizations such as the American Psychological Association, American Psychiatric Association, American Medical Association, American Academy of Pediatrics, American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, American Counseling Association and more. Licensed counselors who are found to be administering conversion therapy risk having their license revoked.
However, Hubbard clarified that he was not referring to any religious counseling but that the ban would only apply to such practices in a clinical setting.
Practiced in Racine
Hubbard said conversion therapy is practiced in the Racine and Kenosha area.
Nikki Michele, who grew up and still lives in Racine, told the commission she and many of her friends were submitted to conversion therapy in their youth, “to great personal harm.” Now she is the mother of a 9-year-old transgender boy who she said she wants to protect from “an abhorrent practice.”
“Forty-one percent of transgender teenagers attempt suicide at some point in their life and I would ask for the committee here to draw a line in the sand for people that are like my children who perhaps are not in as healthy a family as my child so that they know that the grown-ups in charge know that (conversion therapy) is harmful and not OK,” said Michele.
Hubbard said conversion therapy practitioners are often unlicensed, which others on the commission pointed out means they do not have a license to lose if they are caught.
Members of the commission noted that the draft ordinance did not clarify what the consequences would be for violating the ban. Land said she’d address that as she works with city staff to draft an ordinance.
One man, A.B. Herron, who has spoken against LGBT issues previously, spoke against the ban on religious grounds.
Alderman John Tate II from the 3rd District responded to Herron’s comments with frustration.
“We have a lot of challenges in Racine and, not be religious or anything, but the Bible talks about loving your neighbor — all of them,” said Tate. “Domestic violence is prevalent in our community — don’t see these folks. Gun violence is prevalent in our community — don’t see these folks. But let somebody (LBGT) say I’d like some equality, I’d like some fairness and suddenly out of woodwork we see these folks. And I’m just tired of it.”
Milwaukee, Cudahy, Madison and Eau Claire have passed ordinances banning conversion therapy. According to the Human Rights Campaign, 16 states (not including Wisconsin), the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico regulate the practice, particularly on young people.