Legal for a teen to walk about with an AR-15? Rittenhouse trial judge says yes

KENOSHA — Is it legal for 17-year-olds to walk around with AR-15s? It appears so.

That was a question at hand Monday morning in the Kyle Rittenhouse homicide trial in the Kenosha County Courthouse.

Judge Bruce Schroeder’s answer to that question is, essentially, yes. That it is legal for teenagers to open-carry most long guns, but not handguns, down the street. As such, the charge of __WHAT__ was dismissed Monday before attorneys made closing arguments in the case.

Jillian Slaight, managing legislative analyst for the nonpartisan Wisconsin Legislative Reference Bureau, came to a similar conclusion when asked by a reporter.

Slaight wrote in an email: "A person under the age of 18 may possess a rifle or a shotgun as long as 1. The weapon is not a short-barreled rifle or short-barreled shotgun, and 2. The person is not violating hunting statutes under Wisconsin statutes 29.304 and 29.593.

"These statutes generally prohibit anyone younger than 16 from hunting or carrying a firearm, unless certain conditions are met. For example, a person who is 14 or 15 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian; enrolled in a hunter education course and carrying a firearm to, from, or during that course; or issued a certificate of accomplishment indicating that he or she has successfully completed a hunter education program.

"Additionally, a person born on or after January 1, 1973, generally may not obtain approval authorizing hunting unless the person is issued a certificate of accomplishment indicating successful completion of a hunter education program."

On Monday, Rittenhouse’s defense attorneys argued that under a strict reading of Wisconsin statute 941.28, 16- and 17-year-olds are allowed to carry rifles so long as the barrel of the rifle is longer than 16 inches, and thus are not legally considered "short-barreled." That same law also allows 16- and 17-year-olds to carry shotguns so long as the barrel is longer than 18 inches.

The origins of that law and associated statutes are to allow 16- and 17-year-olds to hunt.

On Aug. 25, 2020, the night Rittenhouse shot three men, killing two of them, he was carrying an AR-15, a rifle. No evidence was presented at trial that showed the barrel of the gun Rittenhouse had was shorter than 16 inches.

Patrick Cafferty, a Racine-based defense attorney who has acted as a legal analyst for numerous media outlets during the Rittenhouse trial, said he has seen the law interpreted both ways: that it prohibits 16- and 17-year-olds from carrying firearms at will, and now — in the Rittenhouse trial — that 16- and 17-year-olds can carry firearms at will.

“That is basically the way the judge has interpreted the law,” Cafferty said of Schroeder’s Monday ruling in a text message to a reporter.

Schroeder’s ruling appears to conflict with the legal opinion stated in a 2018 memo from the Wisconsin Legislative Council, which said: “Under federal law, with certain exceptions, a person under age 18 is generally prohibited from possessing a handgun. Under Wisconsin law, with certain exceptions for hunting, military service, and target practice, a person under age 18 is generally prohibited from possessing or going armed with a firearm.”

In an editorial published Saturday, WisconsinRightNow.com argued “the Jury MUST Acquit Kyle Rittenhouse of Firearm Charge” but also noted: “To be clear, the law is confusing. The law has confounded even lawyers because of its convoluted wording.”

Long battle over misdemeanor

Prior to the trial, which began Nov. 1, several of Rittenhouse’s current and prior defense attorneys had tried to get the charge of underage gun possession dropped.

Last month, lead prosecutor Thomas Binger had argued in a pre-trial hearing that since the law was written to allow kids to hunt, the defense attorneys “can submit evidence that the defendant had a certificate to hunt and he was engaged in legal hunting on the streets of Kenosha that night.”

In an email, state Sen. Van Wanggaard, a Racine Republican and retired police officer whose district includes much of Kenosha County, said he believes Wisconsin's law on this topic is strong and appropriate.

"I was surprised that this charge was even brought in the Rittenhouse case. The law on this has been clear for 30 years, when a Democratic Legislature passed (Wisconsin Statute) 948.60(3)(c), allowing minors over the age of 16 to possess rifles. It’s been law for 30 years without a problem or outrage, and it doesn’t need to be changed now."

Another offense Rittenhouse faced, a citation for breaking Kenosha's curfew, was dropped during the trial since the prosecution did not present evidence that he had in fact been out during the 8 p.m. curfew imposed during rioting following the police shooting of Jacob Blake on Aug. 23.

Rittenhouse still faces the following charges:

First-degree reckless homicide with use of a dangerous weapon for killing Joseph Rosenbaum

First-degree reckless homicide with use of a dangerous weapon for killing Anthony Huber

First-degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon for having opened fire with videographer Richie McGinniss standing nearby when Rosenbaum was killed

First-degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon for having fired toward an unidentified person referred to in court only as "Jump Kick Man" in the moments surrounding the shooting of Huber

Attempted first-degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon for having shot Gaige Grosskreutz

The jury is expected to begin deliberating Tuesday following closing statements Monday.

Other laws

Other laws regarding underage carrying of guns in Wisconsin: Children ages 12 and 13 can carry a firearm for the purposes of hunting but must be supervised; children who are at least 14 may hunt while armed and unsupervised; children may also carry firearms as part of a gun safety program, according to research by the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.