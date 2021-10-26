Just one block: A state Senate district could change, depending on winner of district-maps fight

RACINE — Van Wanggaard’s state Senate district is an interesting one. It’s one that’s been targeted by Democrats who allege it as an example of gerrymandering; Wanggaard has won it numerous times since the current maps were put in place under then-Gov. Scott Walker 10 years ago.

Wanggaard, a retired Racine Police officer, lives in Wisconsin’s 21st Senate District, which is almost entirely rural and suburban (stretching to include Burlington, Twin Lakes, Wind Lake, Caledonia and Pleasant Prairie along the Wisconsin-Illinois border) and reliably votes for Republicans.

But he also lives in the City of Racine, in the 1200 block of Blaine Avenue just south of Washington Avenue (Highway 20) in West Racine: An urban area that, as a whole, votes for Democrats almost all of the time.

Take advantage of this limited-time offer Stay connected with local news, sports and politics. Unlock six months of unlimited access for only $1.

If Wanggaard’s home were literally one block to the south, under both the current maps and under Republicans’ very similar new proposed maps, he would live in the district currently represented by state Sen. Robert Wirch, a Democrat who resides in Somers in northern Kenosha County.

Under Republicans’ proposed redistricting maps that could be adopted next year, his district would be almost unchanged. His home would still be one block away from being in a Democratic-leaning district.