Just one block: A state Senate district could change, depending on winner of district-maps fight

RACINE — Van Wanggaard’s state Senate district is an interesting one. It’s one that’s been targeted by Democrats who allege it as an example of gerrymandering; Wanggaard has won it numerous times since the current maps were put in place under then-Gov. Scott Walker 10 years ago.
Wanggaard, a retired Racine Police officer, lives in Wisconsin’s 21st Senate District, which is almost entirely rural and suburban (stretching to include Burlington, Twin Lakes, Wind Lake, Caledonia and Pleasant Prairie along the Wisconsin-Illinois border) and reliably votes for Republicans.
But he also lives in the City of Racine, in the 1200 block of Blaine Avenue just south of Washington Avenue (Highway 20) in West Racine: An urban area that, as a whole, votes for Democrats almost all of the time.
If Wanggaard’s home were literally one block to the south, under both the current maps and under Republicans’ very similar new proposed maps, he would live in the district currently represented by state Sen. Robert Wirch, a Democrat who resides in Somers in northern Kenosha County.
Under Republicans’ proposed redistricting maps that could be adopted next year, his district would be almost unchanged. His home would still be one block away from being in a Democratic-leaning district.
Both of the maps proposed by Gov. Tony Evers’ People’s Maps Commission would change that, putting Wanggaard into what would likely be a more urban, more competitive district.
In a statement he released late last week, Wanggaard said: “Regardless of what the district looks like, my job, and any elected officials’ job, is to represent the people they represent.”
Cited as an example
The fact that Wanggaard’s neighborhood is not representative of a rural, conservative district has led to him being called, by some, a beneficiary of gerrymandering.
Here’s how NPR described the situation in 2017: “Van Wanggaard was elected to the Wisconsin state Senate in 2010 as a Republican. A year later, the Republicans in control of the Legislature redrew the district lines as part of the redistricting process that happens every 10 years.
“Wanggaard’s district was one that was dramatically reconfigured to strengthen the GOP’s hold on power. Urban parts of the district that were filled with Democratic voters were sliced off, and areas filled with Republican voters were added. What had once been a competitive seat became safely Republican.
“Perhaps what’s most striking about the redrawn district is where the line runs — it carefully cuts around Wanggaard’s house, before sawing off neighbors a few houses down and dumping them into Democratic-leaning territory.
“It’s not against the law for politicians to consider politics when they’re redrawing districts. But the approach Wisconsin Republicans took was particularly aggressive. Since lawmakers designed new district lines in 2011, they’ve kept a solid grip on power, maintaining a sizable majority in the state Legislature without a sizable majority of the vote. For example, in 2012, Republicans won 47 percent of the vote statewide but took 60 percent of seats in the Assembly.”
Iowa’s maps rejected, too
No map is going to make everyone happy.
Even in Iowa, with its touted “Iowa Model” that takes its map-drawing responsibilities out of the hands of legislators, the first set of proposed maps were rejected by legislators last week. The initial proposal that was rejected would’ve set up dozens of incumbents to face off against one another.
Of the maps Evers’ commission created, which he had hoped would bring bipartisan support, there’s been strong criticism even from the left after it was shown they would likely decrease the total number of districts where black and Latino voters make up the majority. “While those voters would make up majorities in fewer districts than they do today, they could represent large enough blocs in some districts to sway the outcome of more elections,” the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported earlier this month.
Wanggaard said, in a statement last week regarding the commission’s maps: “Unlike the Governor Evers’ Maps Commission, which apparently ignored applicable laws including the Voting Rights Act, and diminishes minority representation, the Legislature’s (i.e. Republicans’) maps comply with the law and protect minority representation.”
State Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, said in a statement last week: “The Republican-drawn maps released yesterday explicitly work to maintain the partisan, gerrymandered maps enacted under Scott Walker. Wisconsinites deserve fair, transparent, nonpartisan electoral maps, not gerrymandering 2.0.”