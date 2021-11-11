Josh Kaul won't take up Racine Sheriff's call for statewide elections investigation. But now Gableman is

MADISON — Leaders in the Racine County Sheriff’s Office are not mincing words about their discontent with state Attorney General Josh Kaul for not taking up their call to launch a statewide investigation into allegations of election fraud in the 2020 election.

But now Michael Gableman, the former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice leading a statewide election probe at the request of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, says he is taking up the RCSO’s cause.

The Sheriff’s Office has suggested that they believe voter fraud in nursing homes could be a serious problem. The Wisconsin Elections Commission, Gov. Tony Evers and many Democrats have treated it as more of a minor issue.

Both the WEC and Evers have said that, if voter fraud did occur, then offenders should be prosecuted.

The RCSO and many state Republicans have moved to elevate the investigation. Lt. Michael Luell spoke in Madison on Wednesday in front of the Republican-controlled Wisconsin Assembly Committee on Campaigns and Elections.

Luell, who was promoted from sergeant to lieutenant on Monday, is the lead investigator in the case.

Little of the information Luell relayed to the committee was new compared to what was detailed at a press conference in Racine County on Oct. 28: that eight residents of Ridgewood Care Center in Mount Pleasant voted even though their family members told Luell that they believed their loved ones no longer had the mental capacity to cast ballots; some allegedly couldn’t remember what day it was and were unable to always recognize their own children. One of the eight, Shirley Westphal, died after her ballot was mailed in but before Election Day, and thus under Wisconsin law her ballot should not of counted, even though it apparently did.

RCSO alleges that these cases of voter fraud occurred because of “illegal elections advice” given by the Wisconsin Elections Commission, which by bipartisan vote told local clerks to ignore state law and not require Special Voting Deputies to execute the vote in nursing homes last year, since the SVDs often would have been turned away due to COVID-19 protocols.

“A government that passes laws is a government that must follow the law,” Luell said Wednesday, repeatedly noting that SVDs are required by law to twice attempt to carry out the vote in nursing homes. Evers’ office said the law could not be waived because of the pandemic.

The Legislature did not act to change the law before the 2020 elections.

At family members’ word

Luell said Thursday that he did not attempt to directly speak with the surviving seven Ridgewood residents who were allegedly “taken advantage of.”

“I did not talk to any of the family members because one or more of them were dead,” Luell said in an email, “and the other ones could not recognize their own children, remember what they ate for lunch, or know what day it was. I did not think the interview would be productive. In fact, the Sheriff (Christopher Schmaling) and I believe such an interview would be disrespectful to these victims and their families. Furthermore, the victimization of elderly vulnerable voters is not the crime, it is the unfortunate result of the crime. The crime is the WEC giving illegal directives not to follow the SVD law that was followed by municipal clerks and residential care facilities throughout the state.”

One of the criticisms of the RCSO’s investigations has been related to how Luell has repeatedly brought up the allegation that the number of voters at Ridgewood in November 2020 was higher than in previous years.

“It still floors me that the smoking gun in the Racine Sheriff’s election probe is that more people in nursing homes voted than they expected. They were so threatened by people participating in the democratic process they decided it must be fraud,” state Sen. Chris Larson, D-Milwaukee, tweeted Wednesday.

Luell called this a “straw man argument,” that the Sheriff’s Office believes “voting is good,” but that elderly and sickly people shouldn’t be pushed into voting.

Dane County Elections Management Specialist Rachel Rodriguez responded by tweeting Wednesday “Anybody who works in elections knows that disabled voters face some of the greatest hurdles in casting a ballot. I fear that this sham investigation by the Racine Co Sheriff will scare election officials into thinking that their duty to assist eligible voters is somehow criminal ... a loved one’s ‘very strong feelings’ don’t come in to play when determining whether or not someone has the right to vote.”

Broadening scope

During his testimony Wednesday, Luell did say that since Oct. 28 he has received “more than 200 emails” and “hundreds of telephone calls” from people across the country, some of whom he said brought up what he considered “credible” complaints of election fraud at other nursing homes.

One of the people Luell spoke with is Gableman.

After Luell’s testimony on Wednesday, Gableman took questions from lawmakers publicly for the first time since his probe launched more than two months ago. There, Gableman revealed that he intends to follow up on the investigation the Racine County Sheriff’s Office conducted at Ridgewood.

In an email Thursday, Luell maintained that his investigation was completely separate from Gableman’s investigation.

Gableman’s investigation has remained shrouded in secrecy. He on Wednesday again refused to publicly share who is working in his office and being paid $20,500 per month. His office’s budget of $676,000 is likely to grow, as Gableman said Wednesday that Vos has repeatedly vowed to allow the probe to continue until it is done.

The scope of Gableman’s probe is also wide and unspecific. He’s tasked with investigating allegations of voter fraud and other concerns with how the 2020 election was conducted, including donations given to cities for the operation of the election which Wisconsin courts repeatedly ruled was legal.

Comparisons and time

Luell compared the investigation of possible voter fraud to investigations of more heinous crimes like murder and sexual assault.

When Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit, asked why Luell’s investigation is coming up now, a year after the election, Luell responded by saying his investigation of Ridgewood took nearly a year. He added that if a crime, such as a murder or a sexual assault, was committed 18 months ago it should still be investigated.

Responding to criticism from Spreitzer, who asked why no one addressed the actions of the WEC last year since the commissioners’ votes were all public, Luell said: “Why didn’t other people address this problem when it was happening? That’s a question for them.”







Political?

Luell and Schmaling have both said on multiple occasions “This is not political.”

Democrats have claimed it is just that: political.

Luell, who has a law degree and is a former Racine County persecutor, concluded his testimony Wednesday by saying “Our attorney general is asking for four more years. I’m asking him to look into this. Our governor is asking for four more years. I’m asking him to look into this.”

Responding to that, Spreitzer said “You wrapped this up talking about the governor’s and attorney general’s re-election.”

Spreitzer then pointed out that no criminal charges have been filed and that the Racine County District Attorney’s Office has not filed charges as recommended by Schmaling. “Aren’t you here trying to make this a political issue because you can’t convince the Racine County district attorney to file charges?”

Luell replied that “this is an issue for residents of Wisconsin” and that, he alleged, Evers and Kaul (who are both Democrats) “are not responding to this problem.”

Racine County District Attorney Tricia Hanson has yet to publicly comment on the case.

Kaul called the RCSO’s investigation a “publicity stunt” and “abuse of authority.”







Charges for others possible

While Schmaling said he is recommending charges against only five election commissioners, Luell said others could be charged, including staff at Ridgewood Care Center.

Luell said that the director of the nursing home gave improper guidance to staff and staff members followed that guidance, which allegedly included placing nursing home residents who didn’t want to vote in front of a TV tuned into a news station and later asking them again if they had changed their minds.

A signature on an absentee ballot envelope, a copy of which was provided to Luell, allegedly was just a vertical line intersecting with the line where the signature should have gone — which Luell said he believes to be a red flag that the voter didn’t know what they were doing.

