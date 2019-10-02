RACINE — The city has promoted one longtime employee to the public works commissioner position and appointed a long-time prominent regional developer as interim director for city development.
The City Council on Monday night approved the appointment of City Engineer John Rooney to the position of commissioner of public works, a position that has been vacant since former Commissioner Mark Yehlen retired in March.
Alderman Sandy Weidner of the 6th District was the first to speak in favor of Rooney’s appointment.
“He is a consummate professional and a very hardworking young man who has earned this appointment,” said Weidner.
Rooney started working for the city’s water utility in 1994 as a project engineer. In 2000 he moved to the Department of Public Works where he climbed the ranks to his current position as assistant commissioner of public works and city engineer.
Rooney thanked friends, family, the council and fellow Assistant Commissioner of Public Works Tom Eeg.
“When I came here 19 years ago, I knew nothing about city government and he (Eeg) took the time to show me the ropes,” said Rooney.
Rooney told The Journal Times that he looks forward to working with all divisions at the DPW to streamline processes and find more efficient ways to provide services. He said he also looks forward to working with Mayor Cory Mason and the City Council to incorporate smart city technology into the city’s infrastructure.
The intent of the Smart Cities initiative is to develop innovative ideas to enhance quality of life, improve working environments, expand transportation networks and living spaces, inspire creative city planning and promote sustainable energy solutions.
At the Sept. 17 City Council meeting, the council approved giving City Administrator Jim Palenick a 10% pay raise for his time as the official interim commissioner, which started in April.
City development post
The Council on Monday also approved the appointment of Jerry Franke, a former real estate developer-turned consultant with Franke Development Advisors, as the interim director of city development. The post has been vacant since early since early July, after former Director Amy Connolly stepped down to take a new job in Texas.
You have free articles remaining.
Franke spent 30 year, 18 as president, at Wispark LLC, a real estate development subsidiary of WEC Energy Group, the parent company of We Energies. Three area projects that were developed on his watch were the LakeView Corporate Park in Pleasant Prairie, GrandView Corporate Park in Yorkville, and Drexel Town Square in Oak Creek.
He retired earlier this year and has been a consultant through his firm. Franke’s firm is currently employed by the city and Regency Mall owner Hull Property Group, along with Milwaukee-based Rinka Architects, to create a master plan for the undeveloped areas around Regency Mall, 5538 Durand Ave., including conceptual ideas for High Ridge Shopping Center, 2101 S. Green Bay Road.
Franke also recently completed a housing study, which culminated in a housing summit for developers, for Racine County and the Racine County Economic Development Corporation.
Mason said he believes Franke will be able keep some of the city’s development projects in the pipeline moving along.
“This is a positive signal to the development community that we’re taking development seriously,” said Mason.
Franke will be paid as a consultant at the city development director’s salary, which has a base pay of $129,126 per year.
Aldermen Jeff Coe and Carrie Glenn expressed some misgivings about hiring an interim director, arguing that city staff could fill in until the position is filled.
Weidner said she thought hiring a former developer was a “fair idea.”
“Because we do have a number of developments in the hopper right now, I think Mr. Franke would be an asset in this position,” she said.
Franke’s appointment was approved 13-2, with Coe and Glenn voting in opposition. Both Franke and Rooney started on Tuesday.
The city is undergoing the second round of interviews for a human resources director, which has been vacant since Timothy Thompkins retired earlier this year. Communications Director Shannon Powell said they are at the beginning of the process of finding a full-time city development director.
“(John Rooney) is a consummate professional and a very hardworking young man who has earned this appointment.” Alderman Sandy Weidner, 6th District
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.