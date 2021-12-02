It's legal for teens to carry AR-15s down the street in Wisconsin; here's how that might change

KENOSHA — As seen in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, it is legal for teenagers to walk around with rifles in most places in Wisconsin.

There’s a legislative proposal to change that, and law enforcement reactions are mixed.

What could change

Three of Kenosha’s Democratic legislators and others are seeking a change in Wisconsin gun laws.

The legislators introduced amendments this week that they say will clarify a state statute regarding the possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18 years old. The proposed change follows the dismissal of a misdemeanor charge of gun possession by a minor during the recently concluded Rittenhouse trial.

While Wisconsin law generally prohibits a minor from possessing a dangerous weapon, there is an exception which allows a minor to possess a long gun or rifle if the barrel is longer than 16 inches and to possess a shotgun if the barrel is longer than 18 inches. The purpose of the law is to allow teens to be able to hunt and participate in other sporting events involving firearms, but now has been criticized for allowing what state Sen. Melissa Agard, D-Madison, called a “loophole” that allows 16- and 17-year-olds to walk almost anywhere with an AR-15.

The bill, which had not been formally introduced as of Thursday morning according to online legislative records, proposes that a minor may only possess a long gun or rifle if they are legally hunting and in compliance with hunting laws. In essence, the law would change to only allow firearms to be carried by teens while they are hunting.

Law officers respond

Lt. Joe Nosalik, public information officer of the Kenosha Police Department, noted it might be a good idea to change the law to disallow teenagers from walking around with rifles “in downtowns and in cities.” He said there’s “no reason” for a 17-year-old to walk down the street with a rifle, but there are reasons allowing for teens to be able to use guns in certain scenarios.

“This is one of those tricky questions,” he said in a phone interview Wednesday morning.

Nosalik added in a follow-up email: “Public safety is our number 1 goal. If our legislators can improve upon a law that enhances public safety that seems to make sense.”

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department declined to comment on the proposal in an email Wednesday.

Last year, in an Aug. 26 press conference less than 20hours after the Rittenhouse shootings, Sheriff David Beth replied “Hell no” when asked if he would be deputizing armed civilians to protect property in Kenosha, in part because of the liability it could bring on the county if an untrained deputy hurt or killed someone. “Some people are thinking I should deputize, we should have these people out there with guns under my authority. What a scary, scary thought that would be in my world,” he said.

“They create confrontation,” Beth said of the groups that had been brandishing long-guns around Kenosha during riots. “That doesn’t help us.”

Also declining to directly comment on the proposed law changes was the executive director of the Wisconsin Professional Police Association, Jim Palmer.

“We are still evaluating them from a public policy perspective at this time,” Palmer said in an email. “I wish I could be of more assistance, but we simply haven’t yet been able to examine the slew of new gun-related proposals to the extent needed to take a position on them.”

Sean Marschke, Sturtevant’s police chief and former president of the Wisconsin Chiefs of Police Association, said in an email: “As an avid hunter, I graduated from the DNR (Department of Natural Resources) Hunter Safety when I was a teenager and was excited to be able to go into the field by myself during that year’s whitetail deer harvest. I fully support youth to continue to participate in this great tradition. Wisconsin DNR Hunter Safety is instructed by many volunteers across our state and many of them are from local gun and sports clubs. Their mission is to ensure firearm safety. I am appreciative of their efforts ...

“In my opinion, it is necessary to keep the hunting provisions that I noted earlier.”

What legislators and others say

“This initial law was made to respect Wisconsin’s rich tradition of hunting, and it’s important we clarify that by updating the current statue,” state Sen. Bob Wirch, D-Somers; state Rep. Tod Ohnstad, D-Kenosha; and state Rep. Tip McGuire, a Kenosha Democrat whose district includes part of Racine; wrote in a joint statement. “It’s not uncommon to discover loopholes in our state statutes, and when we do, it’s our job as elected officials to ensure they are corrected.”

State Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, whose district includes a large part of Kenosha County, said Tuesday that he will review the legislation but offered background regarding the current law.

“Democrats passed this law in 1991, with only 10 of 132 people voting no,” Wanggaard said. “In the last 30 years, the law hasn’t been a problem and there have been no issues. Rushing to change any law based on a single event or incident is never a good idea. I will look at the legislation and take a deliberative approach to it, like I do all bills.”

One of the vocal supporters of the possible law change is state Rep. Deb Andraca, D-Whitefish Bay, who told WISN-TV this week that she is a gun owner but also that “we knew that he (Rittenhouse) wasn’t in Wisconsin to go deer hunting, so we thought it was important to clarify the law … We don’t want to leave it open to these kind of interpretations … (The) vast majority of responsible gun owners and hunters can tell the difference between a deer stand in the woods and downtown Kenosha.”

Before the trial, multiple lawyers defending Rittenhouse had tried to get the gun possession charge dropped before it actually was dropped, by ruling of Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder the day before the jury began deliberations.

In one pretrial hearing, when Rittenhouse’s defense attorneys tried to get the gun possession dropped under the alleged loophole, Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger replied that the defense attorneys “can submit evidence that the defendant had a certificate to hunt and he was engaged in legal hunting on the streets of Kenosha that night.”

The discourse has spread outside of Wisconsin and politics. The Late Show Host Stephen Colbert said in his opening monologue “If he didn’t break the law, we should change the law” after Rittenhouse was found not guilty.

Jill Tatge-Rozell of Lee Newspapers contributed to this report.

