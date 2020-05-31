Infrastructure funding for hotel/convention center going to City Council

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RACINE — A proposed agreement between the city and Racine Water Utility to spend an estimated $165,000 on water infrastructure for the proposed Festival Hall hotel and convention center will go before the City Council on Tuesday.

The funds will go towards the engineering, design and construction of a potential lift station and pressurized sewer pipe to accommodate the project, which is scheduled to begin construction this fall.

During the Finance and Personnel Committee meeting on Wednesday, Alderman Trevor Jung of the 9th District asked if the additional infrastructure was anticipated when the city passed a $21 million incentive package for the project.

City Administrator Jim Palenick said that yes, they had anticipated that project would require investments in sewer, water and other public infrastructure and that that had been budgeted within the incentive package.

Alderman John Tate II of the 3rd District asked how much of the $21 million package had been allocated for infrastructure. Kathleen Fischer, the city's assistant financial director, estimated it was between $1.2 million and $1.5 million.

The $165,000 estimate includes: