If your absentee ballot has not arrived yet, you can still vote in-person Tuesday

RACINE COUNTY — If you have requested an absentee ballot for the election on Tuesday, April 7, but it has not arrived yet, it is still legal to go to your polling place and vote in person.

Mayor Cory Mason shared that message, and a slew of other updates, in a video shared on social media Monday evening about all the changes that had occurred because of the eleventh hour changes ordered by the Wisconsin Supreme Court and the Supreme Court of the United States.

Racine County Clerk Wendy Christensen confirmed that in an email to The Journal Times Monday evening, saying "if a voter requested an absentee ballot but has not received it yet, they may still go to vote in person at their polling place tomorrow," so long as they bring an acceptable photo ID.