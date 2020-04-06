If your absentee ballot has not arrived yet, you can still vote in-person Tuesday

RACINE COUNTY — If you have requested an absentee ballot for the election on Tuesday, April 7, but it has not arrived yet, it is still legal to go to your polling place and vote in person.
Mayor Cory Mason shared that message, and a slew of other updates, in a video shared on social media Monday evening about all the changes that had occurred because of the eleventh hour changes ordered by the Wisconsin Supreme Court and the Supreme Court of the United States.
Racine County Clerk Wendy Christensen confirmed that in an email to The Journal Times Monday evening, saying "if a voter requested an absentee ballot but has not received it yet, they may still go to vote in person at their polling place tomorrow," so long as they bring an acceptable photo ID.
This is true statewide. Reid Magney, the public information officer for the Wisconsin Elections Commission, said in an email, "if you have not mailed or returned your absentee ballot, you can vote in person on Tuesday."
As of Monday morning, 43,526 absentee ballots in Racine County had been requested, but 231 of them had not even been sent to voters yet; 25,487 ballots had been returned, leaving 18,039 total ballots unaccounted for, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission.
If you have filled out an absentee ballot but not mailed it yet, it needs to be postmarked by the end of the day Tuesday, or delivered to a polling place before 8 p.m. Tuesday, or delivered to your city/village/town clerk's office before 8 p.m. Tuesday.
