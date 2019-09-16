RACINE — JaJuan Harris Sr. said he supported Cory Mason in Racine’s last mayoral election, even encouraging others to vote for him, because he felt Mason “would look out for the little guy.”
Now Harris, who has worked for the Department of Public Works for almost six years, says his faith in the mayor has been shaken.
Harris was one of about 100 city employees — a show of solidarity between firefighters, garbage collectors from the Department of Public Works, Parks and Recreation employees, office staff, police officers, and others — who protested a proposed change to city employees’ health care plans Monday evening outside City Hall.
The proposed change is to go before the City Council during tonight’s 7 p.m. meeting.
Rock, hard place
It’s no question that the city is strapped for cash, having sought out ways to trim budgeted spending over the past decade to keep passing budgets as Racine’s population has dwindled.
But this proposed health care change has led to the loudest protests. And Mason himself is bearing the brunt of the criticism.
One sign held by a protester said: “Don’t balance the budget with our health care.”
Signs held by protesters — who stood and marched around City Hall from 3:30 until after 5 p.m. while drawing honks of approval from passing motorists — called into question Mason’s allegiances.
They questioned why Mason, a Democrat, would consider making this change, considering his opposition to then-Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s controversial Act 10, which took power away from unions, when Mason represented Racine in the state Legislature.
Some of the signs read: “Mason: Walker’s right hand man,” “Mason wants to cut services, not spending,” and “Mason lied.”
Other city leaders faced criticism from protesters. One sign said “My city attorney drives a Mercedes” and other read “At least Palenick will get a raise,” referring to a considered pay bump for City Administrator Jim Palenick, who has had to take on responsibilities intended for the director of the Department of Public Works, since that position has been vacant since March.
All other options worse
In a commentary Mason sent to The Journal Times, he said “all of the other options are worse.”
“As you know, Racine is at a crossroads: for the first time in decades, we have incredible opportunities that we are all working diligently to seize, but we also have significant challenges that require tough decisions,” Mason wrote.
“With a total operating budget of about $84 million, finding an additional $5 million to fill that hole is not an easy proposition. Choices made by previous City Administrations and by the state Legislature have left municipalities like Racine with very few options. The revenue we receive from the state is and has been flat. State-imposed levy limits mean we cannot raise property taxes even if we wanted to – which we do not.”
Mason referenced cuts to city staffing that have occurred over the past decade, many of them a result of the Great Recession. Harris told The Journal Times he doesn’t want to see staffing get cut, but he’s afraid of the cost of higher health care premiums too.
The protesters plan to make their voices heard and signs seen before Tuesday’s meeting, with another protest scheduled for 6:30 p.m. before the City Council convenes.
Details of the plan
One of the biggest points of contention with the new plan is the change to a higher deductible.
Under the current plan in 2019, employees could choose between a couple different health plans.
For a 10% employee contribution plan, in-network deductibles were $400 for an individual or $800 for a family. Under that plan, the individual premium was $74.50 and the family plan was $196 per month.
With the 5% employee contribution plan, the deductible was $2,000 for the individual plan or $4,000 for the family plan. Under that plan, the individual premium was $35.59 per month and the family premium was $93.95.
For 2020, instead of having two options, there would only be one plan, under the proposal going before the City Council Tuesday. Employee contribution would be set at 7.5%, which would be $55 a month for an individual and $145 a month for a family. The in-network deductible would be set at $3,000 for the individual and $6,000 for the family plan.
After the deductible, the new plan requires a $200 emergency room copay, which would be waived if they’re admitted, a $75 urgent care copay, a $49 telemedicine copay, a $30 primary care office visit copay and a $60 specialist office copay. At the City Wellness Clinic, they would have to pay a $4 copay. Any preventative treatment would be covered 100% without a deductible.
Another point of contention is the proposed changes to the prescription medication plan — this is what Stafford was most worried about.
The 2019 prescription drug plan split the cost of the drugs so the employee paid 20% until they hit the prescription drug out-of-pocket maximum, which was $3,450 for an individual plan and $7,700 for a family plan.
The new plan lumps prescription drug payments into the overall deductible. Once the deductible is met, the copay is determined by what tier the medicine is set at: Tier 1 is $10, Tier 2 is $35, Tier 3 is $50 and Tier 4 is $150.
With the proposed new deductible of $6,000, Stafford said she would hit the deductible after six months of paying for her husband’s medications alone.
For current employees, some of the additional out-of-pocket costs would be mitigated by health savings accounts that would include a contribution from the city at the beginning of the year. But that would not be available to retirees.
For a family plan, employees would receive $1,500 for a health savings account if the employee lives within the city, $1,000 if they do not; an employee with an individual plan would receive $1,000 if the person lives within the city, $750 if they do not.
For retirees, the biggest concern voiced has been over changes to Medicare B reimbursement. The proposal would remove Medicare B reimbursements for spouses and cap Medicare Part B reimbursement for retirees at $135.50 a month.
Remaining questions
During last week’s Finance and Personnel Committee meeting, Alderman Sandy Weidner of the 6th District gave several questions that she wanted answered before the City Council voted on the proposed changes.
One was about the breakdown of city employees by salary. According to the city, out of the 665 employees budgeted for in 2020, 12 earn less than $45,000, 624 earn between $45,000 and $100,000 and 29 earn more than $100,000.
Weidner also asked about the impact the employee steps and ladders, which were based on a recommendations of consultant Carlson Dettman, will have on the 2020 budget and on alternative means for saving money.
Weidner also asked:
- Whether employees could move back to their pre-Dettman pay and keep the same health insurance.
- What other options could the council consider for the health care plan?
- If the council decided not to move forward with the proposed changes, how many employees would need to be laid off? And how would that be handled?
Regarding Weidner’s last question, City spokesperson Shannon Powell said that decision would need to be made by the council.
In photos: City employees call out mayor during protest of cost-saving health care changes
Monday afternoon, about 100 city employees sought the public's support as they protested a proposal that would change how they pay for health care benefits, and possibly cost many employees thousands per year.
Photos by Adam Rogan and Ricardo Torres of The Journal Times
"he felt Mason “would look out for the little guy.”---Fair enough as generally people vote for their own best interest rather than what's best for the whole community. So then some may now realize that many who watched their property taxes increase without limits voted for conservatives like Scott Walker while gov't employees attempted to remove him from office. Both sides voted in their own perceived best interests. Understandable. Been down the road more than once---nothing is forever and things change. The cycle of change is becoming more rapid and I doubt most will see any career last 30 years and out with a full pension.
Well let's not forget, several years ago the board, in their wisdom, decided to give raises and pay for that out of RESERVE money folks. So, gee whiz, what a surprise that the reserve has been reduced.
Anyway, while the city employees do have a very nice health plan, the option proposed is a shock - I am sincerely sympathetic. They have to know that with this cadillac plan they were on borrowed time and that the state of Racine's fiscal unhealth and huge tax burden the taxpayers (now a minority in Racine) are shouldering would bring this issue to a head sooner rather than later.
Some employees received a healthy raise several years ago, many did not. Some employees have been recently hired in brand new positions (Mason's "team); are they necessary to anyone other than Mason?
Sandy asks some good questions, as usual. Wonder if they will all be answered prior to tomorrow night or will/has she been told to shut up?
In the private sector our benefits are cut every year... the proposed changes now match the private sector. It is what it is... not sure a taxpayer with a $3000 deductible is going to want to pay more so a city employee pays less...
Whether I agree with the city employees or not, there is nothing wrong with them standing up for themselves. I hope this ground swell is enough to send Mason packing.
If they promise you something when you start the job, it's what they need to give you - unfortunately, they need to look at cutting out things like 100+ year old buildings, switching to telecommuting etc. Time to sell off some of the liabilities. People are the only assets in govt.
Don't agree with the first sentence but the rest is spot on. It would be interesting to see how many $$Millions the city has in empty building and vacant property that could be put on the market rather than holding onto it for some grand scheme that will never materialize.
City employees, if you are not happy with your pay and benefits, please, take your marketable skills (if any) and try your luck in the private sector. Come on waiting................
You're hiring, then? lol
There is absolutely no doubt that you hate all that is city employment.. Did you get rejected?
More importantly do you live in the city? Do you own a business in the city? Any of these things pertain to you?
You bash the employees and the retirees, but when the cops can’t come in time, fire responses are slower and other city services are delayed and it affects you will you take back all the trash that has come out of your head and on that fancy screen you type it on? I doubt it!
There is still speculation. That even with the new health care plan that reductions in manpower across the city is possible! So unless you can say that you’ve had to fight for your lively hood, keep you city employee and RETIREES oh and the SPOUSES bashing to yourself!
Is there anyone you don’t bash? You have all the answers in this life apparently.
tansandy works for the US Postal Service and has the nerve to call out city workers for fighting for their families??? C'mon Sandy, fess up. You don't work for the "PRIVATE" sector as you claim. You have way more bennies and will have an extreme lavish retiremen, more than any city worker could dream of. YOU ARE A PHONY AND FRAUD!!!!!!!! I would suggest you ZIP IT!
Crybabies, always wanting special treatment. The people that pay your wages and benefits pay much more than this.
I'm sure that you are OK then with citizens protesting weekly/monthly causing tens of thousands of dollars in tax payer city overtime right?? Are you outraged by this smart guy?? Why cant these hardworking individuals protest which is costing ZERO city tax dollars to fight for their families?? Answer that one. I'm waiting.
Sorry buddy - your comment makes no sense. I suggest you try and put your thoughts together before you comment.
